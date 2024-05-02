Rodeo Realty Agent Brian Gardner Lists Historic Home Designed by Renowned Architects A. Quincy Jones & Frederick Emmons

Image of home Image of home 2

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is proud to announce the listing of a distinguished residential property, a piece of architectural history nestled in the heart of Tarzana. Listed at $2,250,000, this remarkable home stands as a testament to the visionary work of architects A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons.

This historic property, one of only four custom homes designed by Jones and Emmons in the area, showcases their iconic mid-century modern style and unparalleled craftsmanship. Boasting 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this residence offers 3,041 square feet of meticulously designed living space.

Brian Gardner, a seasoned real estate professional with Rodeo Realty (DRE# 2000543), has consistently maintained a position as one of the top producing Real Estate agents in the San Fernando Valley for nearly 10 years. A high-touch agent known for his extensive market knowledge and unmatched devotion to clients, Brian's success is based almost exclusively on his referrals. He genuinely listens to his clients, offering high-quality real estate expertise and excellent customer service. Brian understands that the key to any successful transaction is communication and prides himself on his ability to be available day or night. His unwavering standard to exceed client expectations is the reason he maintains his success. Brian Gardner is representing this exceptional listing. With a keen eye for unique properties and a commitment to personalized service, Brian is dedicated to helping clients find their dream homes or secure top dollar for their investments.

"We are thrilled to present this one-of-a-kind property to the market," says Brian Gardner. "The collaboration between A Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons resulted in a timeless architectural gem that seamlessly blends modern sophistication with historical significance."

For more information about this listing, please contact Brian Gardner at 818-430-2743 or via email at Brian@GardnerHomesLA.com. To view photos and learn more about this extraordinary property, visit www.GardnerHomesLA.com.