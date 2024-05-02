YOU TUBE SENSATIONS ISAAC ARTHUR AND BRIAN MCMANUS TO APPEAR AT NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY CONFERENCE
Both Creators Host Hugely Popular YouTube Channels Featuring Science and Engineering
The ISDC is the only major space conference that is intended for everyone, from space professionals to students to the lay public. It is the largest and longest running space conference anywhere.”KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isaac Arthur and Brian McManus, the creators and hosts of the hugely popular “Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur” (SFIA) and “Real Engineering” YouTube channels, will appear at the National Space Society’s 2024 International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®), which will be presented at the LAX Sheraton Gateway Hotel from May 23-26 in Los Angeles, CA.
— Aggie Kobrin, Conference Organizer
In addition to his role with his SFIA channel, Arthur is also the president of the National Space Society. He holds a BS in physics from Kent State University, where he also attended grad school before serving in the U.S. Army, and is a veteran of Iraq. He also serves under the Ohio Secretary of State as an Election Board Member and on the Ohio Association of Election Officials’ Legislative Committee. Arthur is a 2020 recipient of the NSS’s Space Pioneer Award for his well-regarded work in science education.
McManus is the longtime host and creator of the most popular engineering show on YouTube, “Real Engineering,” and often covers the extreme engineering needed for space launches, exploration, and settlement. It is a product of his company, Junto Media. McManus holds a BS in biomedical engineering from the University of Galway and an MS in aeronautical engineering from the University of Limerick. A native of Ireland, McManus now resides in Texas, and is in the process of becoming an American citizen.
In addition to their education-focused content, McManus and Arthur co-founded Nebula, the largest creator-owned streaming service in history, which hosts hundreds of other knowledge-focused channels.
Both creators will be featured in multiple presentations at the ISDC, which include talks on space exploration and development, cislunar infrastructure, the influence of science fiction, biosciences, space policy, space settlement, space technology, space law, in situ resource utilization, space-related economics, space agriculture and food production, life support, space solar power, health and diet, newspace and commercialization, international collaboration, planetary defense, planetary protection, and more. Please see the ISDC 2024 website for more details at isdc.nss.org.
“The ISDC is the only major space conference that is intended for everyone, from space professionals to students to the lay public. It is the largest and longest running space conference anywhere,” said Aggie Kobrin, the NSS Event Manager. “We’re thrilled to have seasoned space entrepreneurs like Isaac and Brian speaking to attendees of the ISDC, where audiences range from seasoned NASA professionals to hundreds of young people, all of whom are deeply interested in space.”
Other notables at this year’s ISDC include “Star Trek” star William Shatner, former NASA astronauts Susan Kilrain and José Hernández, Dr. Alan Stern of NASA’s New Horizons mission, Dr. Pascal Lee of the SETI Institute and NASA Ames, former Chief Engineer of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Rob Manning, Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors Karlton Johnson, “Janet’s Planet” host and NSS Governor Janet Ivey, “Ad Astra” magazine Editor-in-Chief Rod Pyle, and will be hosted by Melissa Navia, star of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”
ABOUT THE NSS
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.
Aggie Kobrin
National Space Society
+1 949-836-8464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube