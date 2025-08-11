THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY MOURNS THE PASSING OF NASA ASTRONAUT JAMES LOVELL

Captain James Lovell prior to the Apollo 13 mission Credit: NASA

The NSS Thanks Captain Lovell for his Service on the Society’s Board of Governors

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain James A. Lovell Jr., the NASA astronaut made famous by commanding the stricken Apollo 13 mission to a successful conclusion, passed on Thursday, August 7. He was 97 years old.Fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who shared the Gemini 12 mission with Lovell, posted on social media: “Grieving the loss of one of my best friends, Jim Lovell. His extraordinary legacy is cemented by many space missions: Gemini VII, Gemini XII, Apollo 8, and Apollo 13. Our mutual respect had no limits. The Gemini XII mission we flew together paved the way for the Apollo missions.”Lovell was active in business after he left NASA as a CEO or EVP of multiple companies and served on the boards of numerous others. He was also a member of the National Space Society’s Board of Governors for decades.Karlton Johnson, the Chairman of the society’s Board of Governors said, “The National Space Society mourns the passing of Jim Lovell. As a valued member of the NSS’s Board of Governors, Captain Lovell brought honor to our mission and inspired all who dare to reach beyond our world. He was an American icon whose leadership, courage, and pioneering spirit defined an era of exploration. We honor his legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”Referring to Lovell’s command of the Apollo 13 mission, Johnson added, “His life’s voyage reminds us that even in the vastness of the unknown, steadfast courage can guide us home.”Lovell served in the US Navy in the early 1950s and later went on to test pilot school at the Naval Air Test Center in Maryland, graduating at the top of his class. He was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1962.Lovell flew on the Gemini 7 mission in 1965, a two-week flight with Frank Borman designed to test the limits of human endurance in space. The pair sat in a cramped cabin for the entire time, without the ability to even stretch their legs. He then went on to fly as the commander of Gemini 12 with future Moonwalker Aldrin, the last Gemini flight before the Apollo lunar program.Lovell flew on the daring Apollo 8 mission in 1968, the first to leave Earth orbit and reach the Moon, with Frank Borman commanding and Bill Anders in the third seat. Their images of "Earthrise" and reading of Genesis from lunar orbit galvanized the world.Lovell’s final mission for NASA was the famed flight of Apollo 13 in 1970, which suffered the explosion of an oxygen tank en route to the Moon. The crew, comprised of Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise successfully returned home six days later, surviving by the narrowest of margins by using the Lunar Module as a “lifeboat.”Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of the NSS’s magazine Ad Astra , said, “I knew Captain Lovell, and he was a true gentleman in the classic mold. Kind, considerate, and more likely to ask how you were doing than to talk about his own exploits. He has left us, but in his time on—and off—Earth, he lived larger than most. He was a born leader whose legacy will long be remembered.”ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

