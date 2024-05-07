Launch of CureMatch Certified Precision Precision Oncology Recognition Award

CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology

Honoring Excellence in Personalized Cancer Care with Next-Generation Sequencing and CureMatch Oncology Reports

The CureMatch award recognizes physicians who give the highest level of care to their patients with cancer by treating with the most advanced levels of precision/personalized cancer medicine.”
— Razelle Kurzrock, MD
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATS, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch®, a leader in precision oncology, is proud to announce the establishment of the CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology recognition award. This prestigious accolade is designed to honor oncology physicians who demonstrate exceptional commitment to advancing cancer care through next-generation sequencing (NGS) and precision medicine, utilizing the groundbreaking insights provided by a CureMatch Oncology Report.

Navid Alipour, CEO and Co-Founder of CureMatch expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of this recognition program, stating, "At CureMatch, we are deeply committed to empowering oncologists with the tools and insights needed to deliver the most effective and personalized cancer care possible. The CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology recognition award underscores our appreciation for oncologists who share in this commitment and strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients."

The CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology Recognition Award is a testament to the dedication and excellence exhibited by oncology professionals who prioritize personalized treatment strategies tailored to the unique molecular profile of each patient's cancer.

Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of CureMatch, Razelle Kurzrock, MD, emphasized the significance of the award, saying, "The CureMatch award recognizes physicians who give the highest level of care to their patients with cancer by treating with the most advanced levels of precision/personalized cancer medicine."

Oncologists interested in achieving CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology recognition are encouraged to reach out to info@curematch.com to learn more about the certification process and how they can incorporate CureMatch's innovative solutions into their clinical practice.

For more information about CureMatch, visit www.curematch.com.

Navid Alipour
CureMatch
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Launch of CureMatch Certified Precision Precision Oncology Recognition Award

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Navid Alipour
CureMatch
Company/Organization
CureMatch
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, Suite 150
San Diego, California, 92121
United States
+1 858-284-0488
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CureMatch is at the forefront of precision medicine, deciphering advanced molecular analysis to guide personalized cancer decisions. Committed to innovation and accessibility, CureMatch continues to lead the way in understanding cancer complexity and providing information directly to individuals. For more information, visit www.CureMatch.com

CureMatch

More From This Author
Launch of CureMatch Certified Precision Precision Oncology Recognition Award
CureMatch Unveils Innovative Direct-to-Consumer Platform, CureMatch Direct
CureMatch Welcomes Kimary Kulig, PhD, MPH to Advisory Board
View All Stories From This Author