Launch of CureMatch Certified Precision Precision Oncology Recognition Award
Honoring Excellence in Personalized Cancer Care with Next-Generation Sequencing and CureMatch Oncology Reports
The CureMatch award recognizes physicians who give the highest level of care to their patients with cancer by treating with the most advanced levels of precision/personalized cancer medicine.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATS, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch®, a leader in precision oncology, is proud to announce the establishment of the CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology recognition award. This prestigious accolade is designed to honor oncology physicians who demonstrate exceptional commitment to advancing cancer care through next-generation sequencing (NGS) and precision medicine, utilizing the groundbreaking insights provided by a CureMatch Oncology Report.
Navid Alipour, CEO and Co-Founder of CureMatch expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of this recognition program, stating, "At CureMatch, we are deeply committed to empowering oncologists with the tools and insights needed to deliver the most effective and personalized cancer care possible. The CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology recognition award underscores our appreciation for oncologists who share in this commitment and strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients."
The CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology Recognition Award is a testament to the dedication and excellence exhibited by oncology professionals who prioritize personalized treatment strategies tailored to the unique molecular profile of each patient's cancer.
Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of CureMatch, Razelle Kurzrock, MD, emphasized the significance of the award, saying, "The CureMatch award recognizes physicians who give the highest level of care to their patients with cancer by treating with the most advanced levels of precision/personalized cancer medicine."
Oncologists interested in achieving CureMatch Certified Precision Oncology recognition are encouraged to reach out to info@curematch.com to learn more about the certification process and how they can incorporate CureMatch's innovative solutions into their clinical practice.
For more information about CureMatch, visit www.curematch.com.
