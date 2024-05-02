American Integrity and Hosta AI Forge Path to Future with AI-Driven Property Claims Assessment
Adopting Hosta AI's advanced assessment platform allows us to accelerate the claims process for our customers, while enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of our assessment process.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Integrity Insurance Company (American Integrity) and Hosta AI are proud to announce a transformative partnership that integrates Hosta AI’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology into American Integrity’s property claims assessment process. This collaboration introduces a powerful image-to-estimate solution that streamlines property damage evaluations, enabling policyholders to simply use photos from their mobile devices to initiate claims.
"Adopting Hosta AI's advanced assessment platform allows us to accelerate the claims process for our customers, while enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of our assessment process,” commented Trevor McDonald, Vice President of Claims at American Integrity. "This technology also helps us mitigate critical challenges facing the property insurance industry, including increasing claims frequency and associated costs, as well as current labor shortages."
Hosta AI stands at the forefront of virtual property assessment technology. Their innovative platform uses patented AI, along with spatial and material analysis, to automate property estimates from just a few photos, eliminating the need for any app downloads or specialized equipment. This approach significantly reduces the time and complexity involved in filing and processing claims.
Jenna Kinsman, Chief Revenue Officer at Hosta AI, remarked, "Our technology is specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry. By partnering with American Integrity, we are setting new standards for quick and reliable property claims resolutions, leveraging our advanced AI to deliver unparalleled service."
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the insurance sector by combining American Integrity’s commitment to customer service with Hosta AI’s technological prowess, paving the way for more responsive and adaptable insurance practices.
For more information about American Integrity Insurance Company, please visit www.aiiflorida.com. To learn more about Hosta AI and their revolutionary solutions, visit www.hosta.ai.
Toni Logan, APR
American Integrity Insurance Company
tlogan@aiiflorida.com