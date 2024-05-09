Specialty Care Management teams up with Springbuk to expand Renal Dialysis Cost Management Solutions to Employers
The collaboration integrates SCM’s cutting-edge renal dialysis cost containment solutions with the actionable insights provided by Springbuk's marketplace.LAHASKA, PA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pivotal move aimed at broadening access to cost containment solutions for dialysis claims, Specialty Care Management proudly announces its strategic alliance with Springbuk, the premier health intelligence platform catering to employers and benefits advisors.
With one in seven US adults facing kidney disease, Specialty Care Management leads the industry in mitigating and preventing potential high-cost Dialysis claims, which can pose significant challenges for self-funded health plans.
SCM’s comprehensive programs encompass Dialysis Pricing, Chronic Kidney Disease clinical coaching, and more. Moreover, SCM sets itself apart with flat case rates, no set-up fees, and a full administrative exclusion, offering both clinical and financial solutions that not only pay for themselves but also exceed typical network discounts.
"Specialty Care Management is acutely aware of the immense financial strain that high-cost renal dialysis claims can inflict on self-funded health plans," commented Will Rumsey, Senior VP of Sales at SCM. "The average renal dialysis claim can balloon into a multimillion-dollar burden. However, with SCM's expertise, we consistently deliver significant savings, typically averaging 54% off paid claims and 82% off billed charges. We're excited about the Springbuk partnership as it opens avenues for us to extend our solutions to more self-insured employers, providing them with the essential tools to navigate these challenges effectively."
The Springbuk Activate marketplace serves as a dynamic platform, matching employers with potential partners based on their population's health needs or risks, while simultaneously presenting opportunities for savings and program engagement, all conveniently consolidated in one accessible location.
Specialty Care Management worked with Springbuk to develop a customized “card” within the Springbuk application that identifies the number of members in the employer’s population who may qualify for SCM’s programs and a 12-month savings opportunity estimate based on our assumptions of program success.
"We are delighted to welcome Specialty Care Management to the Springbuk Activate marketplace,” said Joy Powell, Springbuk CEO. “Their focus on managing and mitigating the risk of high-cost renal dialysis and CKD claims aligns with our shared goal of advancing health intelligence to drive strategic decisions. This partnership will empower our clients to navigate the complexities of renal dialysis care with confidence and efficiency, and we are thrilled to have them on board.”
About Springbuk
Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk.com.
About Specialty Care Management
Specialty Care Management is the industry leader in risk mitigation and cost containment of renal dialysis claims. Leveraging a combination of clinical programs and financial strategies, SCM enhances predictability, affordability, and the enduring sustainability of employer health benefits. Learn more at specialtycm.com.
Dave Olson, Marketing Manager
Specialty Care Management
dolson@specialtycm.com