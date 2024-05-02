Equator Introduces the 36532 5-Burner Hybrid Cooktop

Equator 240 V Built-In 36in Hybrid Cooktop-3 Induction+2 Ceramic Heating Element In Black

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, has launched the 36532 36” Electric Hybrid Cooktop, offering more cooking options for the home chef. Featuring both ceramic and induction burners, the powerful hybrid cooktop provides consumers with more flexibility when managing multiple cooking tasks.

From simmering to frying, home cooks have more options between the ceramic and induction burners for controlling precise cooking temperatures so consumers can cook meals more efficiently. The smart induction sensor notes the presence of compatible cookware for optimal performance. Boosters for quick cooking help for efficient meal preparation. And a Keep Warm feature keeps dishes that are already done at the perfect temperature until serving time.

This hybrid cooktop finds a balance between performance and energy efficiency. The 240-volt electrical input provides 9,200 watts of total power distributed across 9 adjustable levels while providing 70% more energy efficiency than gas cooktops.

While providing more cooking options, this ETL certified cooktop remains user-friendly for consumers of every cooking level. The digital display lets home cooks monitor all settings. Adjustments can be easily made with intuitive slider touch controls, and a timer function ensures proper cooking durations.

The sleek ceramic glass design fits the decor of any modern kitchen. The space-saving kitchen appliance design integrates into countertops for efficient cooktop-to counter food prep. Add sophistication to your cooking experience with the Equator 36” 5-Burner Electric Hybrid Cooktop.

Retailing at $729.00, the Equator 36” 5-Burner Electric Hybrid Cooktop can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.