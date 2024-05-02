Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel CouncilApr10

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel Council

The Idaho Travel Council advises Idaho Commerce on tourism policy and grant awards

BOISE, Idaho (April 10, 2024) — Governor Brad Little has appointed Steve (Dutch) Dutcher, of Idaho Falls, to the Idaho Travel Council (ITC) representing Region 6 (Eastern Idaho).

Mr. Dutcher is the General Manager of Action Motor Sports in Idaho Falls and manages two tourism focused businesses in Island Park: Sawtelle Mountain Resort, a family-owned lodge and RV Park; and High Mountain Adventures, which offers snowmobile, UTV and water sports equipment rentals.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to serve on the Idaho Travel Council,” said Dutcher. “Tourism is a primary economic driver in eastern Idaho, and I look forward with enthusiasm to learning and contributing to the success of Idaho’s tourism industry.”

Dutcher graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree from the Marriott School of Business with an emphasis in Finance. He is an active member in the Yellowstone Teton Territory regional tourism organization and serves on the Outfitters Council for Polaris Adventures Dealers. Married to an Idaho native, Dutcher has lived in Idaho 14 years and enjoys recreating outdoors with his wife and four boys.

“We are excited to have Dutch join the Idaho Travel Council,” said Tom Kealey, Director of Idaho Commerce. “With his familiarity of the region, love of the outdoors and a strong finance and management background he will be a valuable council member.”

The Idaho Travel Council’s primary purpose is to advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities and programs. The council also awards grants to applicants of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. Additionally, council members work closely with tourism organizations and businesses in Idaho on viable marketing opportunities and ways to represent their interests to state government.

The Idaho Travel Council consists of eight Governor-appointed members: seven members each representing one of Idaho’s development regions, and one member appointed at-large.

Click here for a full list of council members.

