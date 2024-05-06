American Diabetes Association and the DARTNet Institute Announce the formation of the new Diabetes Primary Care Alliance

American Diabetes Association plans on working with thousands of primary care practices with the DARTNet Institute to improve outcomes in type 2 diabetes.

AURORA, COLORADO, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association ® (ADA) and the DARTNet Institute announced a new collaboration to establish a national network of primary care practices focused on improving health outcomes of people with diabetes.

The Alliance is a network of primary care practices committed to improving diabetes care. The network focuses on promoting the adoption of evidence-based standards of care in diabetes using Dissemination and Implementation Science (DIS). The Alliance engages nationally recognized primary care thought leaders and leading academic and healthcare institutions as early adopters of evidence-based improvements to speed adoption of the latest advances in diabetes to primary care practices across the country.

Building on DARTNet’s practice-based experience, the new Diabetes Primary Care Alliance will consist of a consortium of members, including the ADA DARTNet Institute Alliance for Diabetes (ADA DIAD). The ADA DIAD supports primary care practices, health care systems, and professional organizations across both organizations to improve the delivery of diabetes care. The ADA DIAD facilitates the use of aggregate health data from over 24 electronic health record systems to enhance evidence-based diabetes care delivery and improve outcomes in participating practices. “With ADA’s expertise and focus, and DARTNet’s reach into primary care practices, both directly and through our partners, this collaboration is poised to push the boundaries of advanced, high touch, high tech care to improve the lives of people with diabetes.” said Dr. Wilson Pace, DARTNet Chief Medical and Technology Officer.

The ADA has awarded the DARTNet Institute a grant to expand work in primary care and quality improvement initiatives. The project will foster the Alliance’s membership and collaboration on joint research, quality improvement activities, and educational initiatives that increase the dissemination and implementation of evidence-based standards of care for people with diabetes. Since over 90% of type 2 diabetes care is provided in primary care settings, the collaborative programs will focus primarily on the effective prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes and comorbidities, including cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, eye health, weight management, and peripheral vascular disease. The Alliance includes practices in underserved rural and urban communities and practices that serve racially and ethnically diverse communities. The initial work will focus on enhancing community health care teams by engaging Community Health Workers and Practice Facilitators to improve diabetes-related heart and kidney outcomes.

“The ADA Diabetes Primary Care Alliance will provide a robust health information source that empowers primary care health care professionals and researchers to transform what we know into what we do,” said Dr. Kevin Peterson, American Diabetes Association Vice President of Primary Care.

Alliance members will join with the practices and healthcare systems from other ADA primary care quality improvement initiatives to improve education, promote evidence-based clinical practice, decrease the clinical burden on staff, and introduce strategies to improve primary diabetes care. By engaging practices that have the capability of rapidly adopting and evaluating evidence-based advances, the ADA will help to speed the adoption of the latest advances in diabetes across the United States.

“This collaboration will allow ADA to improve care for people with diabetes across the country and translate our collective knowledge into action,” said Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, ADA Chief Scientific and Medical Officer.

###

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

The DARTNet Institute is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization representing more than 2,000 practices and providing support for 12 practice-based research networks (PBRNs), 25 academic medical centers, and 85 healthcare organizations in the transformation of multi-sourced data into standardized, actionable health information that supports patient care, quality improvement, patient safety, health improvement, and collaborative learning and research. Founded in 2007 with funding from The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the DARTNet Institute supports quality improvement initiatives and research across the nation impacting over 5 million lives and maintaining data on approximately 12.5 million patient visits. DARTNet is a certified Patient Safety Organization. DARTNet’s tools provide new opportunities for tracking success and monitoring quality improvement activities to promote sustainable measures toward enhancing the health care offered to patients with diabetes. Follow DARTNet on Linkedin: (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dartnet-institute)