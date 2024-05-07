AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces CERN as a 2024 Silver Sponsor
FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards the free, community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux, today announced that CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, one of the world’s largest and most respected centers for scientific study, has joined the foundation as a silver sponsor.
As a notable user of AlmaLinux, CERN continues to expand its adoption, with AlmaLinux serving as one of the standard Linux distributions for its world-class research in fundamental physics. In December 2022 it was first announced that CERN, alongside other researchers, had selected AlmaLinux following testing that demonstrated AlmaLinux to be fully compatible with upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
“CERN’s expanded involvement underscores the confidence and stability that the AlmaLinux OS Foundation is committed to providing,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “We’re pleased to continue to receive such substantial support from a renowned and discerning organization like CERN.”
"CERN's sponsorship of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a testament to our commitment to the open-source community and the value we place on collaboration," says Dirk Duellmann, Head of Technical Delivery of CERN’s IT department. "Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen the ties between CERN and the global open-source community, fostering greater exchange of knowledge and driving technological innovations."
In December 2023, Alex Iribarren, Cloud IaaS and Linux Platform Engineering Section Leader at CERN, was elected to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation Board of Directors, further ensuring that the needs of the scientific community are well represented in the decisions made for the future of the AlmaLinux project.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com