Eager 2 Run hosts 5K run at Bouckaert Farm, supports local women’s shelter
Registration open now, E2M coaches host Community Wellness EventATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eager 2 Motivate (E2M), a virtual health and wellness leader, announces its Eager 2 Run 5K at the picturesque Bouckaert Farm. This event, scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., strengthens community ties while promoting physical activity and supporting worthy local causes. Registration for the 5K runs through race day and is open to the public, including non-E2R and E2M members.
The Eager 2 Run 5K will transition directly into the E2M Community Wellness Event, which is open to everyone and requires no registration. Our expert trainers will lead a HIIT workout energized by DJ Krazy T mixing music, fitness, and fun. This gathering offers an excellent opportunity to learn what E2M provides, engage with others who are passionate about community and fitness, and discover more about local businesses and non-profits that will be present at the event.
E2M is proud to support local organizations by presenting a $5,000 donation to Haven House, a shelter aiding domestic violence survivors, and a $1,000 donation to the Maynard Jackson High School Athletics Department to support youth athletics.
Katie Tucker, Executive Director of Haven House, emphasized the critical impact of community donations, saying, “Without the generosity of our community, we wouldn’t be able to provide groceries for our 48-bed shelter, transportation to get survivors to necessary appointments, and activities for our kiddos. We can’t emphasize enough the importance our community has on the services we provide.”
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024
Location: Bouckaert Farm, Cedar Grove entrance, 10045 Cedar Grove Road, Fairburn, GA 30213
Packet Pickup: Starts at 7:30 a.m.
Check Presentation to Maynard Jackson H.S. Athletics Department: 8:30 a.m.
5K Start: 9:00 a.m.
HIIT Workout and Community Wellness Event: 10:00 a.m.
Check Presentation to Haven House: Post-workout
“Atlanta, get ready! We expect a vibrant group at our 5K run and workout event at Bouckaert Farm,” said Jeff Witherspoon, CEO of E2M. “Fitness should be fun. Our Georgia meetup is a great opportunity for our members to meet their virtual coaches and friends in real life and positively impact the community.”
E2M’s membership is diverse, encompassing people from all walks of life, including stay-at-home moms, professionals, current and former members of the military, and college students, each at varying fitness levels. They share a commitment to health and wellness and contribute their unique experiences and viewpoints to our community.
Media Availability: E2M members, CEO Jeff Witherspoon, and representatives from Haven House and Maynard Jackson High School will be available for interviews.
For more information and to register for the Eager 2 Run 5K, please visit www.eager2run.com/current-races/atlanta.
For media inquiries contact:
Richelle Carey, Media Relations Director, richelle.carey@wordswarriors.com, 346-800-3102
Jessica Lopez, Media Relations Manager, jessica.lopez@wordswarriors.com, 863-241-8367
About Eager2Motivate Fitness:
E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.
About Eager2Run (E2R):
Eager2Run (E2R) is a dynamic extension of Eager2Motivate (E2M), focusing on integrating virtual fitness with real-world running events. These gatherings allow E2M's online community to connect in person, enhancing their training with competitive and social elements while supporting local causes. Each E2R event promotes fitness, community engagement, and charitable contributions, demonstrating E2M's commitment to holistic health and active community involvement. For more information on upcoming races, visit Eager2Run's official website.
About Words Warriors LLC:
The Words Warriors LLC team helps business leaders and government officials thrive with precise communication across cultures through our specialized translation services, executive communication advice and coaching, and bridge-building between American and Iraqi Kurdistan companies. Words Warriors is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with offices in New York City and Erbil, Iraq. Words Warriors clients history includes: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan, and Strategic Insight Group.
