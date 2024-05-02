Submit Release
Sudan: Two ICRC drivers killed by gunmen

The team was on its way back from Layba to assess the humanitarian situation of communities affected by armed violence in the region when the incident occurred.

"We are in deep mourning for our dear colleagues. We extend our sincere condolences to their families, and we hope for a speedy recovery for our injured co-workers," said Pierre Dorbes, the head of the ICRC delegation in Sudan.

The ICRC's priority is to support those most affected by this tragedy, in particular the victims' families, relatives and colleagues.

The ICRC calls for the immediate protection of all civilians, including humanitarian workers and medical personnel. They must never be directly attacked.

The ICRC has been present in Sudan since 1978. Since April 2023, the ICRC's work, independently or in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent society (SRCS), has included supplying medical materials to hospitals located near or in conflict areas, helping families separated by conflict keep in touch with their loved ones, and promoting international humanitarian law. The ICRC also works with local water authorities on improving people's access to clean water.

