Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester, Carney Announce Over $28 Million to Replace and Identify Lead Pipes in Delaware

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Governor John Carney (all D-Del.) today announced an award of $28,650,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to identify and replace lead pipes in Delaware. This funding is provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Carper, Coons and Blunt Rochester helped author and pass into law.

This funding is part of 5-years’ worth of allocations from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address lead pipes in drinking water lines. The funding is available to municipalities, water utilities and community drinking water systems through the State Revolving Loan fund process administered by the Delaware Division of Public Health and Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, which accepts and approves project requests before sending them to EPA for annual release of the funds.

“Every Delawarean should have the simple peace of mind that the water in their own homes is safe and clean to use and drink. That starts with replacing the toxic lead pipes still servicing too many homes and businesses up and down our state,” said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Thanks to the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is providing Delaware millions to do just that — especially in communities with the most need.”

“Delawareans continue to feel the benefits of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this time by reducing the risk of lead poisoning and ensuring that they can count on clean drinking water,” said Senator Coons. “This investment by the EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund will have positive, lasting impacts on public health by replacing outdated lead water pipes that contain lead with systems that bring safe drinking water to our communities.”

“We must do everything we can to ensure that all Delawareans live in a home that is safe and healthy — one that is free from lead pipes,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester, member of the House Health Subcommittee. “This type of funding is exactly why I was so proud to champion the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, along with Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons. I am grateful for this investment of more than $28 million on behalf of families across the First State.”

“Improving our state’s water infrastructure is one of the major initiatives underway as a result of the funding provided in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Investments are being made on an ongoing basis to find lead pipes in drinking water systems and replace them through grants and loans to providers,” said Governor Carney. “That’s in addition to funding also being made available for drinking water and stormwater upgrades and improvements. Our country’s water system is becoming safer and more reliable as a result of this funding and we thank President Biden and the congressional delegation for making it happen.”

