Star Wars Author Alan Dean Foster Goes To The Dogs With His New Book STUART

"Stuart" is now available in both eBook and Paperback formats at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan Dean Foster, celebrated author of the Star Wars universe, ventures into uncharted territory with his latest novel, "Stuart." Teaming up with screenwriters Sammy Oriti, a music producer at NRG Studios and Nina Navarro, SVP of Partnerships at Muso.Ai, Foster brings to life this high-concept romantic comedy that is as hilarious as it is heartwarming.

"Stuart" is now available in both eBook and paperback formats online at Barnes & Noble and Amazon promising readers a wild ride filled with laughter, romance, and a lot of dogs.

Overview - "Not your average furry tale."

Meet Jen Jensen, a total girlboss in the real estate game and die-hard dog lover. But there's one thing Jen can't seem to figure out: her love life. When Arthur, her wealthy boyfriend, fails to propose and instead drops the bomb of yet another business trip, Jen's heart is shattered. Drowning her sorrows in a bottle of Merlot, Jen drunkenly wishes to meet a guy as loyal as her dog Stuart.

In a crazy twist, her wish comes true as Stuart is transformed into a very confused but charming man! At first, Jen is hesitant; she even thinks about calling 911. But Stuart soon convinces her that he's not a psycho and is indeed her missing furry friend.

Together, they embark on an adventure, turning Newport Beach upside down and causing a media frenzy as Stuart, The Dogman, espouses doggy wisdom and insight like no one before. Jen struggles to keep the truth about Stuart from her overbearing mother, her friends, and her now-jealous boyfriend, Arthur. It's a wild ride of chatty dogs, one very insane squirrel, and a touch of magic that brings Jen and Stuart together closer than ever.

Readers can join Jen Jensen on the journey of a lifetime and fall in love with Stuart, The Dogman.

To mark the release of "Stuart," Alan Dean Foster will be holding a book signing event at Barnes and Noble at The Grove in West Hollywood on June 12th, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM. Fans will have the chance to meet the author in person and snag a signed copy of the book. Oriti and Navarro will accompany Foster at the event along with Sweetie Peters, a Boston Terrier and beloved character from the story. This promises to be an evening filled with dog lovers and Star Wars fans alike.

Alan Dean Foster and Sammy Oriti have a longstanding collaboration, having worked together creating sci-fi television series concepts with Star Trek’s Dan Curry. Their partnership dates back to the inception of Myouterspace, a sci-fi social network co-founded by Oriti and William Shatner.

"Stuart" is not just a furry romantic comedy; it's also a memorial to the real Stuart, Oriti's Boston Terrier who left a lasting paw print on his heart in 2019. Through this entertaining tale, Foster pays homage to the unique bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

The Book: https://linktr.ee/stuartthenovel

For more information about "Stuart" and upcoming events, visit www.stuartthenovel.com