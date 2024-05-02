VRIZE Accelerates Latin American Growth with Expansion into Colombia
To meet growing client demands, VRIZE expands its network of global delivery centers, providing clients with enhanced regional capabilities.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRIZE is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Bogota, Colombia, marking a significant step in expanding its global presence into Latin America and tapping into emerging markets.
Bogota, rapidly emerging as a major tech hub, offers a highly skilled workforce and a favorable business environment, making it an ideal strategic move for VRIZE to strengthen its global operations.
The new development center looks forward to strengthening relationships with existing customers and expanding its outreach to new connections across the country. Moreover, this expansion offers nearshore support, bridging time zones for seamless collaboration with customers worldwide.
“Bogota will bring VRIZE engineering talent into US Central Time Zone, creating opportunities for the creative, high-touch, collaboration our customer’s digital and product offices need. Our decision to invest in Colombia specifically was driven by its vibrant IT sector and its position as South America’s fourth-largest economy. Our customers asked for a compatible near shore center that checks all the boxes and we delivered. Frictionlessly.” stated Maloy Roy, CEO of VRIZE.
With a presence in Colombia, VRIZE is well-positioned to serve strategic markets across Latin America, delivering exceptional experiences to its customers. VRIZE will expand its engineering team tapping into the rich pool of talent in the region. This team will complement VRIZE’s growing network of development centers in the US, Canada, South Africa, Europe, and Asia.
This expansion exemplifies VRIZE's unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion, as it embraces Colombia's vibrant culture and harnesses its vast potential to propel innovation and growth.
About VRIZE
Founded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has grown to a company of more than 450+ employees. The team is an aggregation of experienced professionals who strive for outstanding results. With a mission to create a frictionless digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services including platform engineering, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence.
Learn more about VRIZE and its innovative solutions, please visit: www.vrize.com
