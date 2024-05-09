Rockingham Speedway Open House May 18, 2024

Rockingham Speedway to hold Free Open House on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham, North Carolina

ROCKINGHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockingham Speedway has announced that its 2024 Open House will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The Open House will be a showcase of motorsports events and include a live ceremony detailing the current upgrades and renovations at the track.

This family friendly, all-day event is FREE to the public with gates opening at 9:00am. The opening ceremony will feature supporters from the General Assembly and Richmond County who will highlight the recent infrastructure improvements to the Speedway.

Our racing events include performances by Stock Car Classics with the first ever Rockingham Revival 100 exhibition race and special presentations by MB Drift, Tarheel Sports Car Club and Oak City Trucks. A victory lane celebration and winners’ ceremony will be held at the end of the race.

Several local car clubs will have their racing vehicles staged for show in the causeway, creating a unique car show. A variety of food truck vendors and beverage service will be onsite and there will be a special ‘kid’s zone’ with activities such as face painting and bounce houses.

Rounding out the evening is Rockingham’s own Erik Hawks band playing live from 6:00pm – 10:00pm! See the Speedway light up once the sun goes down and experience our state-of-the-art light and laser display in the historic Rockingham Pit Garage.

Additional details are available at www.rockingham-speedway.com.