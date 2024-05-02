Rentgrata Unveils Conversational AI to Unlock Actionable Renter Insights
Ari eliminates the need for scripted surveys and cumbersome data analysis. It’s a data analyst, a marketing content creator, a leasing experience expert... all you have to do is ask Ari.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rentgrata, known for redefining social proof in multifamily, today announced the launch of Ari, a breakthrough conversational AI platform that revolutionizes the way management companies generate actionable renter insights.
— Ben Margolit
"Imagine you could listen in on conversations between your prospective and existing customers. What could you learn? What could you improve? Ari does the listening, learning, and content production for you,” says Ben Margolit, CEO and Co-founder of Rentgrata. “By leveraging the power and ease of conversational AI, Ari provides instant access to essential insights. These insights facilitate informed decisions that can increase lead conversion, boost resident retention, and improve the renter experience overall."
Powered by Rentgrata's proprietary renter-to-renter communication platform, Ari uses large language models (LLMs) to analyze thousands of conversations between prospects and current residents in seconds. The model produces insights while still maintaining the privacy and anonymity of the renters who messaged with one another. Ari can extract key themes and sentiments, delivering qualitative and quantitative data, refined into formatted lists of curated action items for various management company team members.
"Hundreds of thousands of renter conversations have already taken place on Rentgrata, and more are started every day,” says Margolit. “Ari eliminates the need for scripted surveys and cumbersome data analysis. It’s a data analyst, a marketing content creator, a leasing experience expert... all you have to do is ask Ari."
From enhancing marketing collateral to optimizing tour experiences, Ari offers unlimited possibilities for property managers looking to gain a competitive edge. By harnessing the collective, genuine feedback and sentiment of prospects and residents, Ari enables property management companies to quickly and easily enhance marketing collateral, generate social media content, optimize their websites, analyze property operations, create engaging renter experiences, and more.
Ari is scheduled for release in Summer 2024. To take full advantage of Ari’s capabilities, property managers are encouraged to add Rentgrata to their multifamily tech stack today so they can start generating and learning from prospect-resident conversations as soon as possible.
"Every team member at our client management companies—regardless of their technical skills—now has immediate access to relevant, actionable insights right in their pocket," says Max Bryan, Vice President of Technology & Design. “This is a revolutionary step forward, enabling our partners to make informed decisions swiftly and efficiently, vastly improving the renting experience.”
For more information about Ari and Rentgrata, visit www.rentgrata.com/ari.
Jourdan Strain
Rentgrata
jourdan@rentgrata.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube