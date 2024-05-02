Governor Cooper Announces 501 Jobs as Window Manufacturer Selects Johnston County

NORTH CAROLINA, May 2 - Crystal Window & Door Systems, a leading manufacturer of replacement and new construction windows will locate a manufacturing center in Johnston County, creating 501 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $83.6 million in Selma.

"More great manufacturing jobs are coming to Johnston County and North Carolina, the number one state for business in the country,” said Governor Cooper. “Our state’s skilled workforce, paired with North Carolina’s world-class transportation network and favorable business climate, make for a winning combination every time.”

Crystal Window & Door Systems builds replacement and new construction vinyl, uPVC, and aluminum window and door products and high-end fenestration systems. Crystal offers a broad product line, rapid order-to-delivery times, quality workmanship, innovative product features, and an experienced and knowledgeable staff. Headquartered in Flushing, New York, the company operates a national network of factories, branches, subsidiaries, and affiliates in California, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company’s new manufacturing operation in Selma will specialize in aluminum and vinyl extrusion and window and door fabrication, with in-house finishing capabilities such as powder coating paint.

"Crystal Windows started in 1990 from my dream of building my own business," said Thomas Chen, Chairman and Founder of Crystal. "With hard work and perseverance Crystal is now a national manufacturer that continues to grow. Our expansion to North Carolina is a terrific next phase of that growth."

“North Carolina’s strategic plan for economic development puts our people first, and putting people first is a win-win for everyone,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “From the customized training programs we’re known for around the world, to our focus on larger issues that impact workers, such as the availability of affordable childcare, North Carolina is committed to maintaining our workforce as one of the strongest in the world.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for all the new positions will be $56,061. The current average wage in Johnston County is $50,605.

Crystal’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.09 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $4,136,250 spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 81 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $1.81 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Crystal chose a site in Johnston County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $1,378,750 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business. Even when new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Johnston, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically challenged communities elsewhere in the state.

“Crystal Window and Door Systems is a widely respected manufacturer and we’re honored to welcome them to Selma and Johnston County,” said N.C. Senator Benton Sawrey. “North Carolina is the number one manufacturing state in the Southeast, and it’s great to see even more manufacturing jobs come to our region.”

“Many local leaders and organizations came together to support this company as they conducted their rigorous search for a new business location,” said N.C. Representative Larry Strickland. “Collaboration at the state, regional, and local levels is one of North Carolina’s secret ingredients for success, and all of us will continue to work together to support this company as they put down roots in our area.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and its Rail Division, Duke Energy, the North Carolina Railroad Company, Norfolk Southern, Johnston County, the Town of Selma, and Johnston County’s Economic Development Office.

