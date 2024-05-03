Market & Main Coffee Single Serve Cups now Available on Amazon
The announcement of all products now being available for purchase on Amazon's platform.MILLVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market & Main Coffee, a leading Single Serve Coffee Cup company, is excited to announce its partnership with Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace. Customers worldwide can now purchase Market & Main Coffee Single Serve Cups directly through Amazon, enjoying the convenience, reliability, and global reach of the platform.
"We are thrilled to bring our products/services to a wider audience through Amazon's global platform," said Nate Robertson, Vice President of Consumer Sales at Market & Main Coffee. "This partnership allows us to reach customers in new markets and provide them with the same high-quality Market & Main Coffee products they have come to know and love."
Market & Main's products/services are now available for purchase on Amazon's website, With fast and reliable shipping options, customers can enjoy the convenience of doorstep delivery, no matter where they are in the world.
"We are committed to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers," added Nate. "By partnering with Amazon, we can leverage their expertise and infrastructure to streamline the purchasing process and enhance the overall customer experience."
To celebrate the launch of Market & Main's products/services on Amazon, customers will receive a special discount on their first purchase of 10%. Just use the promo code “10MMNEW10”. Additionally, Market & Main will be hosting a series of exclusive promotions and events on Amazon's platform, offering customers even more value and excitement.
Market & Main's products/services are now available for purchase on Amazon's website. To learn more and start shopping, visit our Market & Main Amazon Page.
About Market & Main Coffee:
Market & Main Coffee is a coffee company specializing in expertly crafted coffee. Founded over 30 years ago, Market & Main has earned a reputation for great flavored K Cups made with quality in mind. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Market & Main continues to be your morning’s choice.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Nate Robertson
Vice President of Consumer Sales
Market & Main Coffee
nate@kmocoffee.com
