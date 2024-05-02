Stirling Announces the Launch of Two New Delta 8 Sleep Gummies
Elevate Your Sleep Quality with the Power of Stirling's Delta 8 Gummies
CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stirling CBD Oil, a leading provider of premium hemp-infused products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, Delta 8 Sleep Gummies.
Stirling’s Pure, Potent, Tested gummies are designed to promote a restful night’s sleep. These vegan, organic gummies help people fall and stay asleep.
Sleep is essential for overall well-being, and many individuals struggle with overactive thoughts that keep them awake at night. Delta 8 Sleep Gummies offer a natural and effective option for those seeking a restful night’s sleep.
Highlights:
- Two new flavors: Blue Razz and Strawberry/Watermelon offer a burst of fruity goodness.
- 3 key ingredients to promote a well-rounded night of sleep: Delta 8, CBN, and CBD.
- Delta 8 Sleep gummies contain 12.5 mg Delta 8 + 12.5 mg CBN +25 mg CBD, verified by third-party lab tests.
- Each gummy is made with all-natural flavors, using Tapioca Syrup, Beet Sugar, and Pectin to create a delicious and natural base.
- Stirling's solventless extraction process ensures the purity and integrity of cannabinoid compounds, resulting in a cleaner and more enjoyable experience for consumers.
Experience the unrivaled sleep solution with Stirling's Delta 8 Gummies for Sleep. Redefining bedtime rituals and more, these gummies harness the incredible potential of Delta 8 THC to enhance relaxation and elevate the quality of your sleep.
Delta 8 Gummies expertly formulated balance soothes the restless mind and eases the transition into a peaceful slumber, making them an essential nightly ritual for those seeking a restorative night's rest.
Stirling's Delta 8 Sleep Gummies are now available for purchase on their official website, www.stirlingcbdoil.com
About Stirling
Since its inception, Stirling CBD Oil has been at the forefront of the cannabinoid industry, offering a range of CBD and Delta 8 products crafted to the highest quality and safety standards. The company prides itself on educating consumers and providing natural, effective products that cater to various health and wellness needs.
