Dr. Hatcheu Emil Tchawe Takes on "The Democratic Challenge" book
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Hatcheu Emil Tchawe, CEO, and founder of JCAD-International, has released his latest book, "The Democratic Challenge: The Ultimate Fight of African Civil Society." In this compelling work, Dr. Hatcheu examines the fundamental principles of democracy and the challenges faced by civil society in the quest for political change in Africa.
"The Democratic Challenge" sheds light on the vital importance of alternation at the head of states, emphasizing the significance of free and transparent elections as the cornerstone of democracy. While some African countries, such as Senegal, Benin, Ghana, and Nigeria, serve as models of consolidated democracy, others have faced constitutional amendments and power abuses, particularly in French-speaking Africa.
The book delves into the resistance movements within civil society against power abuses. From the "Y en a Marre" movement in Senegal to the "Broom Citizen" in Burkina Faso, Dr. Hatcheu explores the various ways in which people organize to resist authoritarian rule. The struggle against dictatorships, such as in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, extends beyond borders with diaspora involvement, challenging world governance.
Dr. Hatcheu draws inspiration from iconic figures like Nelson Mandela, Thomas Sankara, and Muammar Gaddafi, emphasizing the hope placed on the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) network to carry the torch for the liberation of Africa.
Dr. Hatcheu Emil Tchawe is a governance issues specialist and project manager with over two decades of cooperation and partnership experience with international donors, including the US Congress, USAID, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and FAO. His academic achievements include a Ph.D. in geography, a Master's in sociology and anthropology from the University of Paris Pantheon Sorbonne, and a Master's in Public Administration.
Other Books:
"Les Défis Démocratiques: L'ultime Combat de la Société Civile Africaine" (2020)
"Entre Brasilia et la Silicon Valley, L'Afrique en Quête de Modèle de Développement Urbain" (2020)
"Africa Can and Must Feed Itself" (2017)
"La Gestion du Système de Transport au Cameroun" (2016)
"Comprendre la Gouvernance" (2013)
L’etalement urbain en Afrique 2013
Marches et marchands de vivres a Douala 2006
Dr. Hatcheu can be followed on Twitter at @HatcheuE, and more information about his work is available on the JCAD-International website: www.jcadinternational.com
"The Democratic Challenge" is part of a broader research program aiming to monitor and empower civil society associations in Central and West Africa. It serves as both a scientific research endeavor and a capacity-building initiative, contributing to the understanding and efficiency of civil society in the region.
"The Democratic Challenge" provides a comprehensive analysis of the state of democracy in Africa, before the avalanche of military coup in the continent, Mali , Brkina Faso , Niger, Guinea , Gabon, Chad, the struggles faced by civil society, and the crucial role played by the diaspora. It is a must-read for students, researchers, academics, legal practitioners, and political decision-makers seeking insights into the dynamics of African governance.
www.linkedin.com/in/emil-hatcheu-tchawe-693bb26a
http://jcadi.blogspot.com
www.linkedin.com/in/emil-hatcheu-tchawe-693bb26a
http://jcadi.blogspot.com
Hatcheu Emil Tchawe on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford