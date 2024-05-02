ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Dawn Gantt, 43, of Martinez, has been indicted in Richmond County. Gantt previously served as the Dean’s Office Coordinator for Augusta University’s Dental College of Georgia. In this role, the defendant is alleged to have stolen more than $300,000 from the College between February 2016 until her termination in October 2023.

“University employees are expected to help further our mission to provide a world-class education, and those who choose to instead engage in unlawful activity will be held accountable,” said Carr. “Stealing from our college campuses means stealing from Georgia’s students, and it won’t be tolerated.”

This case was investigated by the Augusta University Police Department.

The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Richmond County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Dawn Gantt on April 16, 2024.

The defendant has been charged with one count of Racketeering in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a). The alleged racketeering activity includes 288 acts of Theft by Taking in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2 and 19 acts of False Statements and Writings in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20.

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.