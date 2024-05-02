Renowned Electrician Damon Bernath Debuts 'Shocking Insights' Podcast
Join the renowned Cincinnati electrician as he shares valuable knowledge and captivating stories from his extensive career.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damon Bernath, an accomplished electrician and a master of electrical systems, proudly introduces his latest creation - "Shocking Insights," a podcast that provides an enriching blend of educational resources and invaluable guidance on electrical projects. Tune in to iHeart, Spotify, or Apple to embark on a journey of exciting projects and challenges and hone your skills as an electrical enthusiast.
A respected figure with over 20 years in the field, Bernath belongs to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 212 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through "Shocking Insights," he plans to share his wealth of knowledge and experiences, from detailed tutorials on electrical tasks to personal stories from his extensive career. The podcast provides listeners with an in-depth look at the electrician profession, including the challenges and achievements Bernath has encountered.
Listeners will also enjoy highlights from Bernath's notable projects in Cincinnati, such as his work on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Cincinnati Art Center, and a dormitory expansion at the University of Cincinnati.
Damon Bernath started his career in the electrical trade after graduating from Colerain High School in 1989. In 1994, he entered an apprenticeship with VBE Electric and has since become an essential member of the IBEW and the broader electrical community, thanks to his unwavering dedication to excellence.
In addition to his professional work, Bernath has varied interests, including motorcycle riding, sports, weightlifting, and camping. His passion for home remodeling and design demonstrates his meticulous nature and commitment to improving living environments.
"With 'Shocking Insights,' I aim to demystify the intricate world of electrical work for professionals and enthusiasts," said Damon Bernath. "This podcast reflects my career's journey, the lessons I've learned, and the sheer joy of being an electrician. I look forward to engaging with my audience, providing them with practical advice, and sharing the behind-the-scenes stories of our industry."
"Shocking Insights" presents a fresh perspective on electrical work delivered by the expert hands of Damon Bernath. Tune in for a deep dive into the fascinating aspects of electrical jobs and to learn from one of the industry's veterans. This podcast is a must-listen for anyone interested in the electrical field.
About Damon Bernath
Damon Bernath is a highly skilled electrician with over two decades of experience in residential and commercial electrical systems. A dedicated member of IBEW Local 212, his career is distinguished by significant contributions to major projects and a keen interest in home improvement and design.
Damon Bernath
Shocking Insights
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Cincinnati Smart Homes