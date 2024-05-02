Edible Mushroom Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Hirano Mushroom, Costa Group, Bonduelle
Stay up to date with Edible Mushroom Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Edible Mushroom market size is estimated to increase by USD 110.18 Billion at a CAGR of 9.54% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 63.72 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Edible Mushroom market to witness a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Edible Mushroom Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Edible Mushroom market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Edible Mushroom market.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Bonduelle (France), Monterey Mushrooms, LLC (United States), Highline Mushrooms (Canada), Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. (China), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Champs Fresh Farms Inc. (Canada), South Mill Mushroom (United States), Fungaia Farm (United States), Modern Mushroom Farms (United States), Hughes Mushrooms (United Kingdom), Costa Group (Australia), Scelta Mushrooms (the Netherlands)
Definition:
The edible mushroom market encompasses the cultivation, distribution, and consumption of various types of mushrooms that are suitable for human consumption. Edible mushrooms are fungi that are grown specifically for their nutritional and culinary value. They are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a popular choice for inclusion in various cuisines worldwide. Mushrooms such as button mushrooms, shiitake, oyster mushrooms, portobello, and others are cultivated on a commercial scale to meet the demand from consumers, restaurants, and food processing companies. These mushrooms can be sold fresh, dried, canned, or processed into various products like soups, sauces, and supplements.
Market Trends:
• As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, there is a growing demand for plant-based foods, including mushrooms, which are considered nutritious and sustainable alternatives to meat.
• Consumers are increasingly exploring exotic varieties of mushrooms beyond the common button mushrooms, such as shiitake, oyster, and portobello, driven by culinary diversity and perceived health benefits.
• With the rising demand for organic and specialty foods, the market for organic and specialty mushrooms, including gourmet and medicinal varieties, is expanding.
Market Drivers:
• Mushrooms are recognized for their nutritional value, including being low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, and rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, driving demand among health-conscious consumers.
• Mushrooms are regarded as environmentally friendly due to their low carbon footprint, efficient use of resources, and ability to recycle organic waste materials, aligning with sustainability goals and consumer preferences.
• Mushrooms offer versatility in culinary applications, being used in a wide range of cuisines and dishes, from salads and stir-fries to gourmet entrees and plant-based meat alternatives, driving consumer interest and demand.
Market Opportunities:
• Growing awareness of the health benefits of mushrooms, such as immune-boosting properties, antioxidant effects, and potential medicinal uses, presents opportunities for product development and marketing.
• There is potential for market expansion into regions with lower mushroom consumption rates through targeted marketing campaigns, product diversification, and distribution channels.
• Opportunities exist for the development of value-added mushroom products, such as mushroom-based supplements, extracts, functional foods, and beverages, to cater to evolving consumer preferences.
Market Challenges:
• Mushroom cultivation is influenced by seasonal variations, climate conditions, and susceptibility to diseases and pests, posing challenges to consistent production and supply.
• Mushrooms face competition from both conventional meat products and emerging plant-based alternatives, requiring effective marketing strategies to differentiate and promote their unique attributes.
• Compliance with food safety regulations, labeling requirements, and certification standards adds complexity and cost to production, particularly for organic and specialty mushrooms.
Market Restraints:
• Mushrooms have a relatively short shelf life compared to other food products, necessitating efficient distribution networks, storage facilities, and preservation methods to minimize spoilage and waste.
• In some cultures, mushrooms may be associated with negative perceptions or superstitions, limiting consumer acceptance and market penetration in certain regions.
• Disruptions in the supply chain, such as transportation delays, labor shortages, and logistics challenges, can impact the availability and affordability of mushrooms in the market.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Edible Mushroom market segments by Types: Button Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitake Mushrooms, Crimini/Portobello Mushrooms, Maitake Mushrooms, Others
Detailed analysis of Edible Mushroom market segments by Applications: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Foodservice
Major Key Players of the Market: Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Bonduelle (France), Monterey Mushrooms, LLC (United States), Highline Mushrooms (Canada), Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. (China), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Champs Fresh Farms Inc. (Canada), South Mill Mushroom (United States), Fungaia Farm (United States), Modern Mushroom Farms (United States), Hughes Mushrooms (United Kingdom), Costa Group (Australia), Scelta Mushrooms (the Netherlands)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Edible Mushroom market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Edible Mushroom market.
- -To showcase the development of the Edible Mushroom market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Edible Mushroom market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Edible Mushroom market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Edible Mushroom market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Edible Mushroom Market Breakdown by Type (Button Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitake Mushrooms, Crimini/Portobello Mushrooms, Maitake Mushrooms, Others) by Form (Fresh, Dried, Canned/Preserved, Frozen) by Distribution channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Foodservice) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Edible Mushroom market report:
– Detailed consideration of Edible Mushroom market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Edible Mushroom market-leading players.
– Edible Mushroom market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Edible Mushroom market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Edible Mushroom near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Edible Mushroom market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Edible Mushroom market for long-term investment?
About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.
Nidhi Bhawsar
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
+ +1 5075562445
info@htfmarketintelligence.com