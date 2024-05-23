80 Years of Innovation: AIRMATIC Celebrates Milestone Anniversary
Celebrating a Legacy of Impact and the Journey Ahead
Spend to make. Give to get. Find a way or make one.”MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRMATIC, a North American leader in industrial distribution, proudly marks its 80th anniversary, symbolizing eight decades of excellence in providing top-tier bulk materials handling products and services to customers worldwide. As a testament to its enduring legacy and commitment to sustainable excellence, the company is now proudly under fourth-generation management.
— W.E. Dougherty, Founder
Established in 1944, AIRMATIC began as a Philadelphia-area air tool distributor and has since evolved into an accomplished and respected player in the industrial sector, with an international footprint. The company's journey has been characterized by a pursuit of innovation, a dedication to customer satisfaction, and a focus on adapting to the ever-changing demands of the industrial landscape.
The fourth-generation leader, William J. “Billy” Dougherty III, brings a fresh perspective to the helm of AIRMATIC. His leadership is defined by a strategic vision that combines the wisdom of tradition with a dynamic approach to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving global market.
"We are excited and proud to celebrate this significant milestone in our company's journey," remarked Billy Dougherty, Vice President and General Manager of AIRMATIC. "As we reflect on our achievements over the past 80 years, we are grateful for the trust our Customers and Suppliers have placed in us. Looking ahead, we are committed to continue providing innovative solutions and services to our growing list of North American and international customers."
To commemorate its 80th anniversary, AIRMATIC has planned a series of community service events, team-building exercises, and celebration events designed to express appreciation for the invaluable contributions of its employees.
With a comprehensive range of powder and bulk solids handling products and services, AIRMATIC remains at the forefront of its field. The 80th-anniversary activities serve as confirmation of the company's resilience, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to delivering value to its customers.
