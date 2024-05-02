Art Ownership Revolution: 10101.art Launches in Dubai with Picasso, Dali & Banksy
10101.art, a groundbreaking art-tech platform, celebrated its official launch in Dubai’s partner galleryDUBAI, UAE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10101.art, a groundbreaking art-tech platform, celebrated its official launch in Dubai’s Monada Art gallery. The project leverages blockchain technology to make iconic works by Banksy, Warhol, Picasso, Dali, and others available for collective ownership. This means you can become a co-owner alongside with other art enthusiasts, making art collecting more accessible than ever.
10101.art doesn't just sell famous art, they break it down for everyone to own. They cooperate with art experts to acquire masterpieces from private collections and auctions. Then, using blockchain technology, they split the ownership into numerous pieces. This allows for art co-ownership.
The platform held a private launch party on Monday, April 15th at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, DIFC. The event took place in Monada Art, the project's partner gallery, where all the paintings from the 10101.art collection are stored and can be seen in person.
Guests enjoyed an exhibition showcasing the actual artworks, such as Picasso’s “Portrait de Dora Maar,” Dalí’s “Tree-Man with Flayed Heart” and “Nature Morte au Verre sous la Lampe,“ as well as captivating works by Banksy, and others, alongside presentations by project founder Irina Garasymiv and CEO Alina Krot.
This night wasn't all business though; networking with art enthusiasts and leading figures from the industry, live art performances, tech demos, and DJ sets kept the energy high.
Attendees even received an exclusive pre-sale opportunity for tokenized “Turf War” by Banksy and “Campbell’s Soup Cans” by Warhol. It was a truly unique and engaging experience, offering a fresh look at the international art world.
Over 200 enthusiastic attendees joined the 10101.art launch party, fueling the art revolution by participating in the exclusive presale. The success of the party paves the way for 10101.art to continue democratizing the art market through collective ownership.
—
10101.art shatters the traditional art market by allowing anyone to invest in iconic works by Picasso, Dalí, Warhol, Banksy, and more. Through a secure blockchain-based system and unique legal framework, they transform genuine paintings into ownable digital pieces, guaranteeing legal ownership of a portion of the original masterpiece, democratising art collecting and fostering a passionate community.
