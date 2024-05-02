Online course on leadership and personal growth for young Belarusians – apply by 6 May

The Office for European Expertise and Communications (OEEC) invites young Belarusians to dive into the topics of leadership and personal growth in the online course ‘Youth SuperPower. Reboot’ (Youth SuperPower. Перезагрузка). The course will take place from 8 May to 7 June.

OEEC is a member of the consortium implementing the EU-funded EaP Civil Society Facility and supports development of civil society in Belarus.

The course consists of video lessons, interactive workshops, networking meetings and additional materials for self-study, in four areas: career development, psychological resilience, skills for life, leadership and creating your own projects.

You will learn the basics of psychological resilience, how to launch your project and make it resistant to change, and how to use artificial intelligence in your studies, work and personal life.

The most active participants will get an opportunity to undergo the advanced

level of the course and participate in the Accelerator to realise their own ideas.

The course is for Belarusians aged between 18 and 35, regardless of their current location. Course languages are Belarusian and Russian.

The registration is open until 6 May via this registration form.

