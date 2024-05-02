Strengthening project proposal development: webinar series for CSOs in Eastern Partner countries

The EU-funded ‘Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility’ invites activists or representatives of civil society organisations from the Eastern Partner countries to join a webinar series on enhancing skills in project proposal development.

The online mini-training consists of four webinars of one hour each, dedicated to guiding you through the process of drafting a project proposal ready for EU funding.

During each webinar, you’ll also be able to ask the expert any specific questions that concern you most about project proposal development.

The series are scheduled for 13, 15, 17, and 20 May, from 13:00-14:00 (CET – Brussels time).

The webinars will be held in Zoom in English, and only one registration is required for all 4 webinars (Zoom registration link).

