National conference on resource efficiency in Armenia – green solutions for sustainable business in Armenia

As part of the EU-funded EU4Environment programme, UNIDO is organising a national conference on promoting resource efficiency among enterprises in Armenia.

The event will take place on 8 May at the Ani Grand Hotel, Yerevan, and online.

This conference aims to showcase the achievements and lessons learned from Armenia’s Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) initiatives. Real business cases will be presented demonstrating how RECP principles are actively enhancing sustainability and driving innovation in sectors such as food/agriculture, building materials, chemicals (including metals and plastics), energy and water solutions, as well as technical approaches tested in pilot projects.

The event will gather representatives of Armenia’s government, including the Ministries of Environment, Economy, and Territorial Development and Infrastructures, SMEs, RECP Green Club Members, expert community, academia and organisations focused on green and circular economy agenda introduction in the country.

Participants can register through this link.

