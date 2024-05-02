Artis Trade Finance programme receives $6m commitment from Atlendis ‘Arjan’ blockchain liquidity pool

Artis Trade Invest

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artis Trade Invest are pleased to announce the latest investment in their credit-insured trade finance investment programme, through their fund manager and a DeFi liquidity pool on Mode Network.

This launch marks a significant step forward in bridging private credit origination with the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology.

The ‘Arjan Pool’, a lending transaction on the Atlendis platform in collaboration with Cicada Partners, provides financing to support short-term credit-insured trade finance activities targeting the local Spanish medical and pharma market.

Enhanced Investment Structure

The ‘Arjan Pool’ features a $6 million line of credit with a 180-day maturity, overcollateralized with a portfolio of trade finance receivables insured by an investment grade-rated insurer (Moody's rating A3) in a dedicated SPV, Arjan Trade SPV LLC. This structure is further supported by robust portfolio and financial covenants to optimise risk-adjusted return.

Innovative Collaboration with Mode Network

The integration with Mode Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, plays a crucial role in enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of the ‘Arjan Pool’. Mode Network leverages the Optimism framework to create an on-chain economy that rewards network participation through various economic mechanisms, including a dynamic airdrop system.

Robust Underwriting by Cicada Partners

The integrity and diligence of Cicada Partners are fundamental to the confidence in the ‘Arjan Pool’. Their rigorous underwriting process ensures that each loan meets the highest risk assessment standards. Atlendis leverages its strong track record and extensive expertise in managing credit risks to provide structuring solutions for transactions on the Atlendis platform.

Optimal Risk Management

The Artis Trade Invest programme showcases a strong track record with zero defaults and minimal payment delays, illustrating robust unit economics and growth potential. The SPV structure includes multiple layers of protection, such as direct access to the originator’s trade blotter and stringent borrowing base criteria.

Inclusive Investing: Lower Thresholds, Broader Opportunities

Starting with an accessible minimum investment of just $100, this innovative line of liquidity democratises access to institutional private credit markets. The lower entry barrier allows a broader range of investors to participate in opportunities traditionally reserved for larger institutional investors.

Future-Proof Investment

The ‘Arjan Pool’ is structured as an evergreen facility, designed to enable the renewal and growth of the receivables borrowing base over time. This structure allows operations to be scaled (size can go up to $50 mllion) by leveraging working capital from Atlendis. Lenders benefit from risk-managed origination and a more diversified borrowing base.

To invest into the ‘Arjan Pool’ or to find out more, please visit the Atlendis website: https://www.atlendis.io/

About Artis Trade Invest

Artis Trade Invest specialises in providing access to secured trade finance assets. With a focus on high-yield niche opportunities across Europe and strategic global trade corridors, Artis is a trusted partner for investors seeking predictable returns and short-term exposure from an uncorrelated asset class.

www.artistradeinvest.com

About Arjan Capital

Arjan Capital Ltd is a UK based trade advisory boutique. They advise professional investors and international companies on investing in trade related transactions and securities.

www.arjancapital.com

About Atlendis

Atlendis is the capital-efficient credit origination protocol connecting DeFi with real-world use cases. The Atlendis protocol enables FinTechs and loan originators to open dedicated revolving credit pools to facilitate private credit creation.

www.atlendis.io

About Cicada Partners

Cicada Partners is a disruptive credit risk management company enabled by the growth of stablecoins, smart contracts, and modern data reporting architectures. It is managed by a seasoned team of former buy- and sell-side credit professionals with deep crypto lending expertise, having underwritten $850m in direct lending during the prior credit cycle.

www.cicada.partners

Stay updated with the latest news and developments from Artis Trade Invest by visiting our website: https://artistradeinvest.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn for real-time updates and insights: https://www.linkedin.com/company/artis-trade-invest/

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: office@artistradeinvest.com

