Crayola Experience Mall of America® Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Enhancing Accessibility for All Guests

Crayola Experience Mall of America®, Minnesota’s most colorful family destination for interactive and creative play, is now autism-certified through IBCCES

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crayola Experience Mall of America® is proud to announce its new status as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a significant milestone in its commitment to providing a fun and inclusive environment for all guests. The CAC designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), recognizes organizations that complete specialized training to better understand and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“Mall of America is dedicated to creating meaningful change by educating and empowering our team members,” said Jill Renslow, said Jill Renslow, chief business development & marketing officer. “We are excited to share that Crayola Experience Mall of America is a Certified Autism Center™. This exceptional certification program further enhances our efforts to provide a warm, welcoming, and comfortable experience for our guests with sensory sensitivities.”

As part of the certification, IBCCES conducted an onsite review at Crayola Experience Mall of America and provided recommendations on accommodations for visitors. Additionally, sensory guides for each exhibit have been created to help visitors understand the detailed sensory impact of each area.

IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training and perspectives from autistic individuals. The organization also offers resources like onsite reviews, customized recommendations and renewal requirements to ensure attractions like Crayola Experience Mall of America have the necessary tools and support to make a lasting impact for all guests.

As part of this new certification, Crayola Experience Mall of America will offer:

•Staff trained in autism sensitivity and awareness to better assist autistic or sensory-sensitive guests.

•Sensory guides for each attraction, detailing sensory impacts like sound, light and touch, allowing families to plan activities that suit their needs.

•Designated low-sensory areas within the facility, offering a calming space for guests who need a break from sensory stimulation.

•Availability of sensory aids like noise-canceling headphones and weighted lap pads, enhancing comfort for guests with sensory sensitivities.

"We’re thrilled to see Crayola Experience Mall of America join both Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe in our accessibility movement by completing certification,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Millions of autistic individuals and their families are actively seeking out organizations committed to inclusivity and accessibility. Together, we're ensuring these guests can enjoy a creative and fulfilling experience."

For over two decades, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Mall of America®

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.