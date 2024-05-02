Bring the Family to Keeping GA Wild Day on May 18

Let’s get the whole family outdoors to enjoy the free Keeping GA Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center (CEWC) near Mansfield, Georgia, scheduled for Sat., May 18, 2024 (9 am – 2 pm).

Free admission includes an array of activities that focus on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Kids can try archery, fishing, shooting sports, K-9 demonstrations with Georgia DNR Law Enforcement and solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy club. There will be outdoor exhibitors, live animal presentations, arts and crafts, prizes and more. Attendees will also get to enjoy a free hot dog lunch (from 11am – 1 pm or while supplies last).

Sponsors of this year’s event include the Georgia Wildlife Federation, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

Before you leave the Charlie Elliott property, be sure to stop by the Visitors’ Center to tour the museum and take advantage of special sales in the gift shop.

To get to CEWC (543 Elliott Trail, Mansfield, GA 30055), take I-20 to Exit 98. Travel south on Highway 11, go through Mansfield, and continue three miles south to the entrance at Marben Farm Road on the left then follow the signs to the Discovery Area. This event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/KeepingGAWILD, or call 770-784-3059.

