Public Hearing on the American Lobster Draft Addendum XXX to Amendment 3

May 2, 2024

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on Draft Addendum XXX to Amendment 3 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for American Lobster. The meeting will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH.

ASMFC is seeking public comment on management options under consideration in the American Lobster Draft Addendum XXX to Amendment 3 regarding proposed measures to recommend a foreign import size minimum.

To read the American Lobster Draft Addendum XXX to Amendment 3 visit http://asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/AmLobsterDraftAddendumXXX_PublicComment.pdf.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the American Lobster Draft Addendum XXX to Amendment 3 either by attending the state public hearing or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on June 3, 2024 and should be mailed to: Caitlin Starks, Senior FMP Coordinator, 1050 N. Highland St., Suite 200 A-N, Arlington, VA 22201, faxed to 703-842-0741, or emailed to comments@asmfc.org (Use subject line: Lobster Draft Addendum XXX).

