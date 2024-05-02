Nurtific's Strategic Partner Blue Star OTC:BSTO Signs Agreement with Engineering Powerhouse

Blue Star Opportunities (OTCMKTS:BSTO)

Some people call this artificial intelligence, but the reality is this technology will enhance us. So instead of artificial intelligence, I think we'll augment our intelligence.” — Ginni Rometty

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Star Opportunities Signs Agreement with Engineering Powerhouse

Blue Star Opportunities Corp. (The "Company") (OTC: BSTO), announces today a strategic agreement with Canadian software powerhouse, Sygenics Inc of Montreal, QC, a leading supplier of advanced technology with wide expertise in the conception and building of intelligent systems.

Sygenics has a 30-year history of designing, developing and deploying adaptive forward software platforms across diverse sectors with a special focus on Healthcare industries.

Sygenics' expertise in building health intelligence systems, especially in the clinical space, demonstrates a strong expertise in advancing healthcare through the development of intelligent technology. Sygenics has been involved over the years in the conception of a significant number of health-related intelligence systems.

As a result of this agreement, the Company will rely on Sygenics for all current and future systems and applications developments including the deployment of AI driven functionalities. More information on Sygenics can be found at https://sygenics.com/

The Company sees the current agreement as a critical support for its AI safety offerings to individuals and families and its other lines of health maintenance science-based products.

About Blue Star Opportunities Corp

Blue Star Opportunities Corp, an AI clinical analytics company, is expanding operations in the field of AI driven innovative solutions to help individual consumers better manage health safety issues and health maintenance. The Company also provides advanced and innovative solutions to enhance consumer immune systems. These are breakthrough innovative solutions that offer a better opportunity for growth and building shareholder value. More information and details on our performance can be found in our filings with OTCMarkets.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for Company products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

Media Contact: Michel Dab 438-501-6500