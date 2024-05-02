WPS Data Logistics™ offers digital conversion services

New company capitalizes on deep experience working with highly regulated industries

MADISON, Wis., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPS Data Logistics, Inc. is the newest addition to the WPS Health Solutions® business portfolio. This new company leverages the expertise gained by supporting WPS Health Solutions’ federal business contracts and its health insurance business, offering high-tech solutions to handle secure mail, imaging, and digitization of business-critical documents.

WPS Data Logistics is positioned to allow companies to offload expensive and technical document-related functions so that they can focus on their core business. Its services allow companies to reduce labor costs, infrastructure burdens, and technology investments. Further, WPS Data Logistics understands the high standards that many companies must meet to satisfy legal, privacy, and information security requirements. WPS Data Logistics’ services can benefit health care companies, health plans, and other highly regulated companies that need secure management of their most confidential and sensitive documents.

“This new company is a natural extension of the digital solutions and state-of-the-art facility built by WPS Health Solutions to support our businesses,” said Rochelle Myers, President of WPS Data Logistics. “The volume and types of documents we can securely handle will give companies of all sizes and across industries access to a best-in-class solution with the added advantage of scale.”

WPS Data Logistics is currently securely ingesting more than 20 million printed and electronic forms annually, transforming them into usable content, and moving them where needed. The company offers services related to advanced optical character recognition (OCR) and data extraction, electronic data interchange (EDI), inbound mail, imaging and digitization, as well as high-volume digital print and mail services from its state-of-the-art facility in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Companies are intrigued with the cost savings, accuracy, and speed we provide in processing their incoming claims or other paper files,” WPS Data Logistics Vice President of Operations Andrew McCready said. “Our expertise is very apparent when they tour our 32,000-square-foot facility and talk with our impressive team.”

About WPS Data Logistics™

WPS Data Logistics, Inc. offers a variety of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions including advanced optical character recognition (OCR), data extraction, electronic data interchange (EDI), mail management, high-volume digital printing, secure destruction, and more. WPS Data Logistics can transform your most sensitive and complex documents into digital assets you can use—and trust. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, the company is part of WPS Holdings, Inc. Visit wpsdatalogistics.com for more information.

WPS Health Solutions is part of WPS Holdings, Inc.

Attachment

DeAnne Boegli WPS Health Solutions 608-977-7343 deanne.boegli@wpsic.com