NASDAQ: IRTC Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC).

Investors, who purchased iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: IRTC) shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 06, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: IRTC shares.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants falsely represented to investors that the Zio AT monitor was a real-time monitor intended for high-risk patients, that the Defendants repeatedly touted the potential growth for the Zio AT as an innovative product that had only just begun to penetrate the market for real-time monitoring, which investors looked upon favorably given the premium selling price associated with devices approved for high-risk patients, and that as a result of these misrepresentations, the price of iRhythm common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between January 11, 2022, and May 30, 2023.

