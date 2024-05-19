The 12th China (Hunan) International Mineral & Gem Expo Opens

CHENZHOU, China, May 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of May 17th, the 12th China (Hunan) International Mineral & Gem Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Mineral Expo) opened at the Chenzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center in Hunan. Mineral and gemstone enthusiasts from around the world have once again gathered in Chenzhou. The theme of this year's Mineral Expo is "The Past and Present of Gems", and the exhibition will run from May 17th to 21st.

The event adopts a dual format of both online and offline exhibitions, fostering interactive integration. The offline exhibition covers an area of approximately 60,000 square meters and features 1,200 international standard booths. The online expo, showcased through the Mineral Expo Cloud, includes 30 VR panoramic special booths and 500 standard booths. This year's Mineral Expo has attracted over 600 exhibitors, a 7% increase from last year. Among them, more than 530 are domestic exhibitors, and over 70 international exhibitors from more than 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Morocco, South Africa, and Zambia, have brought numerous high-quality mineral and gemstone products.

According to the Publicity Department of Chenzhou City, Chenzhou is the earliest city in Hunan to open up to the south and serves as the "bridgehead" for the central region's integration with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Since the Mineral Expo settled in Chenzhou in 2015, it has become a window for Chenzhou to establish a new development pattern, a platform for high-level openness, and a channel for international integration. Over the years, the Mineral Expo has attracted a total of 2.337 million visitors and achieved a total transaction amount of 14.3 billion yuan.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8365605a-8fa6-4950-8279-9a4be570cfad

Source: Organizing Committee of the 12th China (Hunan) International Mineral & Gem Expo

Media Contact: Mr. Zou, Tel: 86-10-63074558