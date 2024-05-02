Leading Middle Eastern Port Streamlines Operations and Boosts Revenue with Acuiti Labs' SAP BRIM Solution
Acuiti Labs partnered with a leading port to streamline billing operations, tackling challenges such as complex rebate calculations & system integration issues.LONDON, UK, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuiti Labs, a global SAP consulting firm specializing in "Quote to Cash" process transformation, teamed up with a major Middle Eastern port in 2021 to streamline their billing operations. This collaboration addressed challenges like complex rebate calculations and ensured smooth integration between various port systems. Acuiti Labs also created a user-friendly interface for managing business rules. The successful implementation of the SAP BRIM solution for the port's terminals (Phase 1 in Jan 2022, Phase 1.1 with additional features in June 2023, and Terminal 2 in Jan 2024) signifies a commitment to innovation and efficiency in the maritime industry.
Addressing Challenges in a Growing Maritime Hub
The leading port company, renowned for its excellence in maritime logistics, sought to overcome challenges associated with fragmented IT systems across its global network of 24 ports. This resulted in a lack of robustness in billing, manual errors, and potential revenue leakage due to difficulties in tracking service usage.
Acuiti Labs Delivers a Comprehensive Solution
Acuiti Labs implemented a comprehensive SAP BRIM solution to address these challenges. Key features included:
• Real-time Integration: Streamlined operations from port entry to exit with seamless integration between the Terminal Operating System (TOS) and SAP BRIM.
• Real-time Rating & Billing: Automated rating and billing processes for accurate and efficient invoicing.
• Customer Self-Service: Empowered customers to manage accounts, access invoices, and resolve inquiries independently.
• Customer-Specific Tariffs: Personalized pricing strategies for increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.
• Invoice Grouping: Simplified billing processes and enhanced transparency with invoices grouped based on specific criteria.
Significant Achievements Drive Success
The partnership between Acuiti Labs and the leading port company has yielded significant achievements:
• 50% Throughput Increase: Performance tuning measures resulted in a substantial increase in processing volume.
• Improved Revenue Management: Real-time data and automated processes minimized revenue leakage.
• Enhanced Customer Experience: Self-service capabilities and personalized pricing strategies improved customer satisfaction.
The deployed solutions not only enhanced pricing and offer management, but also drove up profitability within specific customer segments. Moreover, with a streamlined Order-to-Cash (O2C) process, there was significantly cost reduction, resulting in a boost to shareholder value.
A Model for Innovation in the Maritime Industry
The successful implementation of the SAP BRIM solution exemplifies the leading port company's commitment to innovation and excellence. This resulted in a fully operational end-to-end container line of business. This solution leverages best practices in SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM), ensuring scalability for potential rollout to other ports within the region.
By embracing technology and driving digital transformation, the leading port has positioned itself for continued success and growth in the ever-evolving maritime landscape. This initiative sets a strong example for other port operators seeking to optimize operations and enhance customer experience.
About Acuiti Labs
Acuiti Labs is a global SAP consulting firm specializing in "Quote to Cash" process transformation and optimization. As an SAP Partner, Acuiti Labs delivers business technology solutions and digital transformation using SAP BRIM on S/4HANA and cloud-based applications. With extensive experience across various industries, Acuiti Labs supports subscription and consumption-based Target Operating Models, offering end-to-end services and prioritizing client value realization.
For more information, visit www.acuitilabs.com.
Farah Jestico
Acuiti Labs
+44 20 7101 9405
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube