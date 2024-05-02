LEVI'S® BOLSTERS ITS RETAIL REACH IN INDIA, UNVEILS ITS LARGEST MALL STORE TO DATE IN NEXUS MALL, BENGALURU

Bengaluru, India, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Iconic denim and lifestyle brand, Levi's®, recently announced the opening of its latest store at Nexus Mall, in Bengaluru – its largest mall store in the country to date. Located in the culturally vibrant neighborhood of Koramangala, the store is aimed at enhancing the brand experience for denim enthusiasts in Bengaluru. As the brand continues its focus on expansion and going direct-to-consumer in India, it aims to provide a meaningful brand experience to shoppers while delivering great style and opportunities for authentic self-expression through a broad product assortment and extensive personalization services.

Making a statement in Nexus Mall Koramangala, the new Levi's® store spans an impressive 6,000 square feet of retail space. The meticulously crafted store in the brand's cutting-edge NextGen Indigo store format, offers an elevated shopping experience from its deep indigo walls to its instinctive product layout and lounge space. This represents a further evolution and elevation of the store experience within the brand's larger, Icon store format. This is matched with an extensive range for both men and women. From classics like the 501® and Trucker Jacket in a variety of colorways, to the latest denim lifestyle offerings for men and women, the store boasts an unmatched product assortment. Trend-focused offerings include a new range of women's fits across flare, straight and loose styles with pretty tops, colorblocked denim tops, corset and cropped styles to complete the look. For men, advanced stretch denim perfect for all day comfort and an expanded range of loose jeans are complemented by all occasions options from button-down shirts, to polos, to signature graphic and logo tees.

The store also features the iconic Levi's® Tailor Shop, offering a plethora of personalization choices for customers desiring unique pieces that mirror their personal style and expression. From alteration and restoration services to the option of embellishing and enhancing one's favorite pair of Levi's® with embroidery, patchworks, pins, and more, customers are invited to explore a world of customization possibilities.

The opening of the Nexus Mall store underscores the brand's momentum in expanding its presence across India. This store at Nexus Koramangala, along with the Brigade Road store – the largest store in Asia – and the store on 100ft Road Indiranagar strengthen the brand's presence in Bengaluru. This store also joins the brand's growing fleet of large format stores across the country in line with Levi's® direct-to-consumer strategy which offers an immersive experience for customers to explore the very best of Levi's®.

Hiren Gor, General Manager, South Asia, Levi Strauss & Co., commented, "India is an important market for Levi Strauss & Co, and as the Levi's® store at Nexus Mall opens as our largest mall store to date, it marks a significant moment in our expansion strategy in India as we continue to be in locations across the country where our consumers shop. With this new store, we're creating a destination where shoppers can interact with the Levi's® brand, fostering authenticity and self-expression."

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2023 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co.

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024