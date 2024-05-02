Leading Appellate Attorney James Sigel Joins Davis Wright Tremaine

MAY 2, 2024 – James Sigel, a nationally respected appellate litigator, has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as a partner in San Francisco.

An expert on constitutional, statutory, and regulatory issues, Sigel has filed well over 100 briefs in jurisdictions around the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court, where he previously clerked for Justice Sonia Sotomayor. He has represented a broad spectrum of clients in high-stakes state and federal appeals touching on securities, false advertising, intellectual property, trademark, environmental law, employment, labor, and ERISA issues. He comes to the firm from Morrison Foerster LLP.

"James brings to our firm an extraordinary record of excellence in appellate work for clients across multiple industries," said Jaime Drozd, co-chair of the litigation group at Davis Wright. "His versatility is matched by his persuasiveness. He has an exceptional understanding of the nuances of complex cases and an ability to distill arguments down to their most convincing essence. Our clients will be extremely pleased to have James in their corner."

"James will significantly accelerate the growth of our appellate practice," said Rob Maguire, also litigation co-chair. "His insights and skills are in high demand, including among many of the leading technology clients that we currently serve. Having clerked at the U.S. Supreme Court, the D.C. Circuit, the Ninth Circuit, and the California Supreme Court, James offers clients a deep understanding of the internal workings of these courts. Even at this early stage of his career, he has superb bona fides and instant credibility. We look forward to building out our team with him."

Sigel is a particularly seasoned appellate advocate on the West Coast. He has argued at the Ninth Circuit and in California state appellate courts more than two dozen times and secured a number of landmark victories. His winning argument in the California Court of Appeal secured the first precedential decision on the right to a jury in actions under California's Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), while preserving a trial-court victory for the client. His win in an important Ninth Circuit Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act preemption case earned him recognition last year as a Law360 "Legal Lion." And his victory in a Ninth Circuit trademark appeal was honored with Managing IP's 2023 "Impact Cases of the Year" award.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the outstanding team at Davis Wright," said Sigel. "The firm has a well-earned reputation for supporting ambitious lawyers with its entrepreneurial culture and strong cross-practice collaboration. The firm's leading position serving the tech industry and its national reputation for social impact also make Davis Wright a uniquely good fit for me."

Sigel received his JD from Harvard Law School, magna cum laude, and his undergraduate degree from Harvard College, also magna cum laude.

Prior to joining Morrison Foerster in 2015, Sigel clerked for Justice Sotomayor, for Judge David Tatel on the D.C. Circuit, Justice Goodwin Liu on the California Supreme Court, and Judge Stephen Reinhardt on the Ninth Circuit.

Sigel is currently a Ninth Circuit Appellate Lawyer Representative, a member of the California Academy of Appellate Lawyers, and on the advisory council of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Historical Society. He maintains an active pro bono practice, having briefed and argued appeals involving constitutional, criminal, and immigration issues.

Last year, the Daily Journal named Sigel one of California's Top 40 Lawyers Under 40.

About Davis Wright Tremaine

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.