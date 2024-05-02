Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new books to read this May

The Tangled Web by Cheryl J. Corriveau The Darkened Enchantment by MC Ryder When You See A Cardinal by Elizabeth Newberry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In When You See a Cardinal by Elizabeth Newberry, explore the colorful world of cardinals in this heartwarming children's book! With their bright red feathers and cheerful songs, these feathered friends bring comfort and joy, when missing someone dear in this beautifully illustrated children's book. Sweeter Than Solitude Press, 979-8218393069

In The Devil Catches Butterflies by Reese T. Lightfoot, A struggling writer and copyeditor in New York finds herself in a struggle for survival in a world unlike her own in this exciting supernatural thriller. Night Scribe Media, 979-8218367015

The Tangled Web by Cheryl Corriveau follows a widow who is reinstated into the FBI while tracking the man she once loved across the globe in this exciting international spy thriller. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8-9872331-0-8

In this beautifully written must-read, A Million Miles from Yesterday by Maureen Connolly, disparate cultures collide when a grieving doctor relives a personal tragedy after he is unable to save a woman from a fire in this riveting tale. Slainte, 979-8869224033

Acclaimed composer and award-winning music artist Jim Wilson releases Tuned In – Memoirs of a Piano Man: Behind the Scenes with Music Legends and Finding the Artist Within. Kirkus Reviews writes, "Wilson’s memoir chronicles an aspiring artist’s life in the music industry." Willow Bay Media, 979-8989538416, 979-8989538409

James E. Larson's hilariously "punny" book, Pundemonium! Vol. 6 joins Pundemonium! Vol. 1 - 5 with a litany of hysterical new "dad jokes," available now. Lefse Press, 979-8987439289

Wizards of the Mound by Ray Clifford Martinez II is a thrilling fantasy novel about an estranged mage/teacher for a powerful wizard academy who is forced to return to campus to solve the mysterious death or possible murder of his former mentor. A worthy read. HypnoToad Books 979-8-9903341-0-6

The myth of Medromeda by Lore Wren explores the life of Medusa before she became the feared monster that turns men to stone in this enthralling take on the famed Greek mythological tale. Brillant. Wordlark Publishing, 979-8-9903427-0-5

A young woman contemplates whether coming back to the family home is a death wish as she struggles to unravel the decades old disappearance of her family in the gripping and haunting suspense thriller, This is not a House by Brandon Kitchen. 979-8-218-33617-2

A cat with heightened sensibilities protects humans through powers and unconditional love in Infinity Tales by M.C. Ryder. In M.C. Ryder's "The Darkened Enchantment," a firefighter with a vampire mom and werewolf dad meets a shy part-time gardener. After tragedy strikes, the women forge a bond despite differences. When their worlds collide, will love win? MEC Publishing, 979-8-9885074-4-4 and 979-8-9885074-2-0

A gripping memoir about a man's life as the son of a pastor in the Bible Belt of Tennessee, in Things I Never Told My Father Growing Up Gay as a Preacher's Son by Jeffrey L Carrier. Anson Breck Publishing, 979-8990311701

In the 1960s, a beautiful French woman and a Nigerian P.O.W. become embroiled in a passionate affair, face plotting his escape among many other obstacles in Love in the Heat of War by Ukachi Uwadinobi Benandor. Books, 979-8990127104

The friendship between a single man and his best friend, a woman, is tested after they both fall for the same guy in The Last Single Couple in America, by Martin Sacchetti, an insightful slice-of-life about friendship and romance. Libro Origini Publishing, 979-8218341213

The Hot Dog Diaries: Stories from Morgantown's Oldest and Most Beloved Neighborhood Bar by Al Bonner and Jim Antonini shares humorous stories from Morgantown's Oldest Neighborhood Bar. Pump Fake Press, 9798218410339

A vengeful murderess, who was forsaken by her vile mother becomes a deadly threat to anyone who invades her territory by needle-crafting buttons into her victims in this intense horror suspense by Gwyneth by Angela Sanner EerieLit House of Publishing, 979-8218337056

Vaxxed by T.C. Grantham, in a dystopian society amid a worldwide pandemic, a pair of teens grow closer while resisting a vaccine with troubling consequences in this intriguing and exciting YA novel.

Psi (Book One): Manifest by Ric Bruce, a professor must track people with amazing psychic abilities before they are exploited by a hidden enemy in this mind-bending thriller. Talent Forge Publishing, 979-8-9898203-0-6

A man from Albania who has built a great life for himself and his wife in America, becomes disillusioned, eventually exploring the meaning of freedom and self-discovery in the captivating novel, Saga Across the Atlantic by Shefqet Meko Arbjon Press, 979-8218398927

In Nightwalker, a New York detective forms a police task force to track down a prolific serial killer who leaves no trace in this chilling and gripping, atmospheric thriller suspense by Louis Bruno. 979-8989672820.

In False Impressions by Ace Bryann, the handsome monarch of a small island and love of his life face intrigue and danger when his disreputable brother, the prince, returns from NY to wreak havoc on his kingdom. Dare To Dream Books, 979-8218343293

In Deathless by Shayn Fite, a world overrun by bloodthirsty creatures rein supreme in a post-apocalyptic future. Humanity's only glimmer of hope is a young man in search of a champion who can eliminate this threat once and for all in this thrilling sci-fi fantasy. COMING SOON. Lost Tracks Publishing, 979-8218396725

Imperfectly Perfect by K.G. Miles follows the life of a recently divorced woman coming into her own in this captivating slice-of-life set on the ocean in Cape Cod. COMING SOON. Pretty Mama Cares Publishing, 979-8-9900887-0-2

The delightful and beautifully hand-painted children's book, Bobble Bunny leads her Grandbunnies on an exciting forest adventure in Grandpa's Bunny Adventure, by Raquel Medina - COMING SOON.

A popular freelance shutterbug's life takes a thrilling turn when she meets a fiery professor and art appraiser after her father dies, leaving behind an expensive art collection with clues to a secret treasure in The Philanthrope and the Appraiser by Amelia Paramour. (COMING SOON, MAY).

Children learn the importance of each finger in the cheerful and inquisitive story, Mr. Palm by Janice Florence (COMING SOON, MAY).

