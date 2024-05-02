EWMA Honors Fertram Sigurjonsson, Kerecis, with the "Presidents Wound Care Entrepreneur of the Year Award"

The European Wound Management Association (EWMA) presents Fertram Sigurjonsson, Kerecis with the Presidents Wound Care Entrepreneur of the Year Award

In accepting the Presidents Wound Care Entrepreneur of the Year Award Fertram Sigurjonsson reminds us of the transformative power of innovation, perseverance, and compassion.” — Kirsi Isoherranen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Wound Management Association (EWMA) proudly recognises Fertram Sigurjonsson for his unparalleled dedication, innovation, and leadership in the field of wound care by presenting him with the esteemed "Presidents Wound Care Entrepreneur of the Year Award" during the annual EWMA Innovation Forum.

This prestigious accolade celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, making significant strides in advancing wound care solutions and improving patient lives. Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis, exemplifies the essence of entrepreneurship with his groundbreaking work in tissue regeneration.

Scalable technology platform based on fish skin:

Under Fertram Sigurjonsson's leadership, Kerecis has pioneered a clinically differentiated, sustainable, and scalable technology platform based on intact fish skin, used to treat wounds, burns and other complex acute and chronic wounds including diabetic, venous, trauma, and surgical wounds. To date, thousands of patients of all socioeconomic status have benefited from treatment with Kerecis. The agreement between Kerecis and Coloplast in 2023 marked a significant milestone for Fertram, Kerecis, and Coloplast, demonstrating that entrepreneurship within wound care can be both impactful and lucrative.

Kirsi Isoherranen, President of EWMA says: In accepting the "Presidents Wound Care Entrepreneur of the Year Award" Fertram Sigurjonsson serves as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the transformative power of innovation, perseverance, and compassion.

His remarkable journey continues to motivate others to strive for excellence in the pursuit of improving human health and well-being.

Please join us in congratulating Fertram Sigurjonsson on this well-deserved honour!

About EWMA:

The European Wound Management Association (EWMA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of education and research in the field of wound management. EWMA strives to improve the quality of wound care across Europe through research, collaboration, education, and advocacy. For more information about the European Wound Management Association, please visit www.ewma.org.

About EWMA Innovation Alliance:

EWMA Innovation Alliance (EIA) is membership-based European Wound Management Innovation Eco-system aiming to strengthen wound care and the quality of life of individuals with a wound and their families by facilitating the development and uptake of new and better solutions and by strengthening Europe as a competitive place for wound care innovation, please visit www.ewmainnovationalliance.org

About EWMA Innovation Forum:

The EWMA Innovation Forum addresses the unmet needs in wound care and gives investors and innovators the opportunity to meet and create fruitful connections. It is an annual event organised by EWMA Innovation Alliance.

Contact: EWMA Innovation Alliance innovation@ewma.org