Prime Minister Manele sworn-in

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele signs his Oath before the Governor General Sir David Vunagi

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele was sworn-in by the Governor General at Government House immediately after his election as the new Prime Minister of Solomon Islands.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the majority of members of the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) in solidarity with the new Prime Minister.

Manele was elected by 31 parliamentarians against 18 for his rival Mathew Cooper Wale.

The Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi on behalf of King Charles, congratulated Prime Minister Manele and wished him well in execution of his duties to the Government and People of Solomon Islands.

Manele is the first ever member of Parliament from Isabel Province to become Prime Minister of Solomon Islands.

ENDS///