Ecorobotix Begins Search for CEO of US Branch
We seek a visionary leader with a passion for driving innovation in the farming machinery industry. If you're ready to make a meaningful impact on the future of agriculture, we invite you to apply.”SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecorobotix, an innovative agtech firm headquartered in Switzerland, announced the official commencement of the search for their US branch Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
— Dominique Mégret, CEO at Ecorobotix in Switzerland
As a prominent player among the Top 25 Swiss Scale-Ups, Ecorobotix has firmly dedicated itself to fostering a beneficial environmental influence alongside pioneering agricultural solutions integrated with artificial intelligence. The inception of their US subsidiary signifies a crucial juncture in the company's growth strategy, addressing the robust demand in the North American market. This year, the US division onboarded its inaugural staff and is progressively gaining traction in the market, mirroring the success witnessed in Europe since their establishment in 2014.
The CEO of Ecorobotix Inc. will play a critical role in directing all operational aspects, leading strategic endeavors, and driving the ongoing expansion and prosperity of the company.
Additionally, the role entails visits to Switzerland to immerse in the company's origins, collaborate closely with the Swiss management team, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the business's foundations to ensure the branches alignment of the company’s overarching mission.
Ecorobotix is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where all individuals are valued and respected. The link to apply and the job offer can be found on LinkedIn or our website.
