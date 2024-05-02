Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety on operational successes by Swartland, Overstrand and Mossel Bay K-9 and rural safety units

The Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland areas, have once again been actively combatting crime. Between 22 and 28 April 2024, these units, along with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested seven (7) individuals for various crimes. Of these, one (1) suspect was apprehended in the Overstrand municipal area, two (2) were arrested in Mossel Bay and four (4) in Swartland.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit conducted operations in Heiderand, Voorbaai, Hartenbos, Sonskyn Valley, Danna Bay and Kwanonqaba. The units also manned a number of roadblocks at strategic points, and distributed safety and security awareness flyers to community members in Kwanonqaba.

The arrests were made for:

The Swartland units conducted operations in the broader Malmesbury, including Chatsworth, Illengelethu, Abbotsdale and Moorreesburg areas. The individuals were arrested for:

x1 possession of a firearm;

x1 alleged rape;

x1 dealing in liquor; and

x1 possession of drugs.

The units confiscated:

x2 mandrax tablets;

x1 packet of tik; and

large quantities of liquor.

Amongst others the Overstand arrests included:

x1 for possession of drugs.

This unit confiscated:

x3 bankies dagga; and

x1 bankies tik.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said, “Week in and week out, our K9 and RSU’s are diligently working in their respective areas to ensure safer communities are created. Over the last two weeks, Premier Alan Winde and I have had the opportunity to see firsthand how dedicated these units are in ensuring crime is eradicated from their areas. As the Western Cape Government, we will continue to support the crime-fighting efforts of these units, as it will assist in creating areas where community members can live without fear and in dignity.”

Media Enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

Spokesperson for Minister Reagen Allen

Marcellino.martin@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 0103 (o)

082 721 3362 (m)

