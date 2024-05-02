CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Manhattan, KS
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I see a need for providing this service in a setting that is both private and more comfortable for the pet and the pet's family.”MANHATTAN, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Manhattan Kansas. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Jill Holt
“Giving your beloved pet a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families we help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet. “I hope to help make every family in Manhattan, KS aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’.”
Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"I decided to offer IHE because I wanted to provide comfort to pets and their families with their end-of-life needs," says Dr Jill Holt. “I see a need for providing this service in a setting that is both private and more comfortable for the pet and the pet's family.”
Dr Holt graduated from Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2002. Aside from a few years spent raising small children, for most of that time since vet school, Dr. Holt has practiced in small animal medicine as a relief veterinarian in numerous clinics, hospitals, and animal shelters in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.
Dr. Holt serves Manhattan, Wamego, Junction City, Silver Lake, Topeka, Council Grove, Abilene, Lawrence, Paxico, Randolph, and Fostoria
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Emotional Comfort for Pet Owners and Pets
One of the primary benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the emotional comfort it provides for both the pet owner and the pet. Being in a familiar environment can help reduce stress and anxiety for the pet, making the process less daunting. Additionally, having the option to be with their family during the euthanasia process allows pet owners to provide comfort and support to their beloved pets in their final moments.
2. Flexibility of Time and Schedule
In-home pet euthanasia allows pet owners to choose a convenient time and date for the procedure. This flexibility is especially helpful for those who work long hours or have other commitments that may make it difficult to bring their pet to a veterinary clinic during regular business hours.
3. Privacy and Dignity
In-home euthanasia offers a more private and dignified experience for the pet and the family. There is no need to worry about other clients or staff members witnessing the emotional process, and pet owners can create a soothing and calm environment for their pet’s final moments.
4. Reduced Stress on the Pet
Transporting a pet to a veterinary clinic can be stressful for both the pet and the owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transport, reducing the stress and anxiety experienced by the pet during an already difficult time.
5. Better Control Over the Environment
Pet owners can choose to have the euthanasia performed in a specific room of their home, allowing them to control the environment and create a soothing atmosphere for their pet. This may include dimming the lights, playing soft music, or providing a comfortable space for the pet to rest.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Manhattan, KS. Aftercare and cremation price varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 50 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
CodaPet

