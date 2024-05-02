Med Matrix Announces Exclusive Functional Medicine Membership Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in July 2023, Med Matrix has rapidly expanded, proudly serving over 1,000 patients who seek a transformative approach to healthcare. In response to the growing demand for alternative health solutions, Med Matrix is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive Functional Medicine Membership program, meticulously designed over the last eight months to redefine the American healthcare experience.
In an era where prominent figures like Mark Hyman and Peter Attia advocate for longevity and with significant investments flowing into the sector, Med Matrix harnesses cutting-edge treatments such as stem cell therapy, exosomes, advanced testing, peptides, and in-depth doctor visits to meet the increasing dissatisfaction with conventional medicine post-COVID.
Part of our intake process as a clinic is to understand why patients are coming to Med Matrix. Time and again, we hear patients unsatisfied with a prognosis of being “in a range” or in “average health for their age.” As Tina, a Med Matrix patient, put it: “I don’t care that I’m 60, I don't want to be fatigued, even if it is normal for my age.”
Looking at data from the World Economic Forum and the Edelman Trust Barometer, majority of people globally are worried that medical science is being politicized. As a result, people’s confidence in their ability to find answers to healthcare questions and make informed health decisions has declined steeply over the past five years.
Patients are turning away from traditional care and the omnipresent "Dr. Google," searching for more personalized and attentive healthcare solutions.
Feedback from diverse patient demographics highlights a common theme: a desire for more from their healthcare providers. Med Matrix has risen to this challenge, spearheaded by an ambitious local 20-year-old leader and supported by a dedicated team of three Institute for Functional Medicine-certified doctors, five nurses, and four clinical staffers. Together, they have developed a healthcare program focused on disease prevention and extending health span, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from patients.
With a functional medicine approach, Med Matrix works to understand the root cause of patients’ health issues, rather than just treat their symptoms. For the uninitiated, functional medicine works in unison with modern Western medicine while also using cutting-edge therapies and lifestyle/natural modalities when appropriate.
Med Matrix's Functional Medicine Membership is not just about treatment but a commitment to changing lives through comprehensive, personalized healthcare plans that may involve supplements, hormones, diet, sleep, and lifestyle optimization. It represents a pivotal shift towards a future where health and longevity are within everyone's reach.
About Med Matrix:
Med Matrix is a 4,500-square-foot functional medical facility in Portland, Maine, with a satellite office in North Conway, New Hampshire and telemedicine services available in Maine, New Hampshire, Massacusets and New York. It is owned by Cole Siefer, a young entrepreneur who opened the clinic together with his business partner (and mom), Carrie Siefer, a veteran esthetician and med spa owner. Med Matrix aims to help its patients live longer and stronger with its cutting-edge treatments and a top-notch medical team rooted in functional medicine. The company has an ambitious vision of changing the healthcare industry by leading with a patient-first approach.
Cole Seifer
