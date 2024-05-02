Submit Release
Von der Leyen: ‘Georgia is at a crossroads. It should stay the course on the road to Europe’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement released yesterday she was following the situation in Georgia “with great concern” and condemned the violence in the streets of Tbilisi.

Protests have been taking place for several days in the Georgian capital in connection with the adoption in the first reading of the law on foreign influence. 

“Georgia’s citizens are demonstrating their strong attachment to democracy. The Georgian government should heed this clear message,” Von der Leyen said.

She added that the European Union had also clearly expressed its concerns regarding the law on foreign influence. Von der Leyen also reminded that last December the European Council gave Georgia candidate status and set out a clear path to the opening of accession negotiations.

“The Georgian people want a European future for their country. We expect the Georgian government to take swift action on the measures they have committed to take as a candidate country,” Von der Leyen said.

“Georgia is at a crossroads. It should stay the course on the road to Europe,” she concluded.

