Feel the EuroVibe: Young European Ambassadors and influencers gather in Brussels for Europe Day events

Can you feel the EuroVibe? Starting today, and for the next three days, a group of 9 influencers from the Eastern partner countries are joining 14 Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) for a series of events around Europe Day in Brussels, in an engaging and vibrant celebration of European unity, diversity, and youth empowerment.

The events will include meetings at the European institutions, but also thematic groups and networking events, as well as joint activities with European neighbours from the Western Balkans and the Southern Neighbourhood. On Saturday 4 May, all will join the official Europe Day events, with an open day at the iconic Berlaymont home of the European Commission.

Under the overarching theme of “Feel the EuroVibe“, influencers and YEAs will aim to turn each activity over the three days into an opportunity for connection, exploration, and inspiration, while showcasing the cultures and talents represented by other nations, and igniting a sense of pride, curiosity, and inspiration among participants and online audiences alike.

The visiting influencers come from Armenia, Azerbiajan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, and include travel bloggers, professional content creators, and journalists.

The Young European Ambassadors initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

To share the EuroVibe, make sure to follow EU NEIGHBOURS EAST on Instagram for takeovers, personal stories, reels, interactive content and the daily EuroVibe diary.