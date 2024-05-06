Kairos launches instant identity verification delivering breakthrough unbiased AI for ID verification and liveness
New self-serve API and web application make unbiased AI algorithms for instant identity verification open to anyone as fake users and bots grow with GenAI boom.
Our identity verification platform will play a pivotal role in every corner of the world, allowing anyone (especially the unbanked) to easily open bank accounts, rent property, and start businesses.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kairos today launched a modular AI algorithm suite for digital identity verification that makes it easy for technical and non-technical users to instantly and accurately verify the identity, age, and liveness of their online customers, drivers, riders, and guests around the world. Kairos’ instant identity verification enables self-serve access to diversity-centric and unbiased AI for face recognition, liveness, and ID document checks via API and manual web interface so any business can meet KYC requirements, follow age restrictions, deter fraudsters and keep spam accounts and GenAI bot accounts off their platform.
— Hon. E. Jay Saunders, Chairman, Kairos
“Since becoming Chairman, I have witnessed Kairos’ commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Over the years, we have hired a diverse, talented, and global team focused on building unbiased AI that performs accurately for everyone. I am confident that our new digital identity verification platform will play a pivotal role in the creation of a digital future where digital identity verification is made available in every corner of the world, allowing anyone (especially the unbanked) to easily open up bank accounts, engage in online commerce, rent property, and start businesses” remarked Hon. E. Jay Saunders, Chairman, Kairos.
With the advent of the AI age and the proliferation of GenAI, Kairos’ latest offering serves traditional KYC use cases but also looks to the future in providing a product that helps businesses identify fake users and bot accounts. The algorithms can be used together or individually to offer varying levels of speed, protection, and user-privacy. Kairos’ identity verification platform is not just a tool for ensuring security and compliance, it is a means to foster trust and safety online. By offering a solution that is both efficient and user-friendly, Kairos empowers businesses across various sectors, including financial services, fintech, online gaming, online dating and more, to grow and innovate while mitigating the risk of fraud and protecting their users.
Built upon a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Kairos simplifies the verification process by seamlessly integrating ID document scanning, fraud detection, biometric verification, and liveness checks into a single, streamlined operation. With the ability to process over 4000+ types of ID documents from more than 190 countries and algorithms that have been trained on a diverse, global, database collected over the past 10 years, Kairos ensures comprehensive and unbiased accuracy and reliability.
Key Features of Kairos Instant Identity Verification Platform:
- ID Document Verification: Utilizing AI, Kairos performs real-time ID scanning and fraud checks, significantly reducing the time and resources required for manual checks.
- Biometric Verification: Advanced algorithms are employed to ensure that it is the real and rightful owner of the ID document, effectively preventing spoofing and fraud attempts.
- Liveness Detection: An extra but critical AI-powered check validates that a live person is present during information submission to prevent identity fraud and Generative AI photos.
Kairos places a strong emphasis on security and privacy. By using state-of-the-art encryption methods and ensuring that faces in photos are immediately masked, Kairos protects sensitive personally identifiable information (PII). Furthermore, the platform is designed to be inclusive and unbiased, capable of accurately recognizing faces across different ethnicities, genders, and age groups.
"Our platform stands out not only for its technological excellence but also for its cost-effectiveness. We are proud to offer a solution that is more affordable than any other on the market, without compromising on quality or performance. This competitive edge is crucial for businesses seeking to enhance their verification processes while managing costs effectively," states Al Esmail, COO of Kairos.
For more information about how Kairos can help your business navigate the complexities of identity verification and bot-detection, visit our website at www.kairos.com.
About Kairos:
Founded in 2012 and recognized in 2018 as a Gartner Cool Vendor, Kairos is a leading provider of biometric and identity verification solutions with over 1 billion verifications delivered. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Kairos aims to bring trust and safety to digital interactions. With a focus on diversity, innovation, security, and user experience, Kairos is committed to delivering ethical, accessible and best-in-class AI for businesses around the globe.
Al Esmail
Kairos
press@kairos.com